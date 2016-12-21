OPS Security Group Now Offering Virtual Concierge Services

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/21/2016 --OPS Security Group is proud to provide an affordable alternative to standard call boxes or after-hour coverage for properties with their Virtual Concierge Services. This allows properties to continue to offer reliable front desk staff from a remote command center located nearby.



OPS understands that every building is unique and comes with its own needs and responsibilities. Virtual Concierge combines trained security and hospitality professionals with the power of technology to offer a unique and cost effective experience to residential communities and commercial establishments. Backed by the experienced staff of OPS Security Group, this service combines the amenity of a high level of customer service and security experience.



By utilizing OPS Virtual Concierge, staff is on duty 24 hours a day, 365 days a year to remotely screen visitors, allow package delivery and monitor camera feeds at a property. In the event of an emergency, staff will contact local emergency services, as well as offsite property management. Our flexible packages offer an array of different services and options, each of which are fully flexible to fit the needs of any property.



With a command center based out of Philadelphia, OPS Virtual Concierge is a joint venture between OPS Security Group and 215Secure. This venture brings the hardware and monitoring expertise of 215 Secure and merges it with the decades of onsite hospitality security experience that is OPS Security Group. To learn more about Virtual Concierge please visit http://www.opssecuritygroup.com or call 888-406-6661.



About OPS Security Group

An industry leader in security technology, OPS Security Group has over 80 years of combined experience in security, safety and investigations throughout the regions of Pennsylvania, Delaware, New Jersey and Maryland. We offer a wide range of flexible security and safety services designed to keep you, your loved ones, employees, property and community safe. All of our security services are tailored to fit your needs from front desk concierge to fire watch, virtual concierge and armed guard protection. For more information, visit opssecuritygroup.com or call 888-406-6661.