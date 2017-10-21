Opti-Life Commissions Wichita Artist Michael Potts for Mural

Wichita, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/21/2017 --On Oct. 20, local artist Michael Potts will transform the west wall of the Opti-Life Health and Fitness Center into a work of art. Located at 9758 E. 21st St. N., the new full-service fitness facility is nearing completion and is set to open in December.



"There's such growing pride around Wichita artists and our community as a whole," said Matt Lillie, Managing Partner of Opti-Life. "As a local company, we wanted to celebrate that by including a local artist in the development of our fitness center. We like Michael Potts' work and are happy to have an artist of his calibre for this project."



The community aspect appealed to Potts, whose work graces several Wichita buildings. "I chose this project because I enjoy working with the strong community in Wichita," he said. "I always appreciate the support the city has given to me all these years as I built my career as an artist."



The building mural is expected to take a day-and-a-half to two days to complete. Potts will hand-paint the mural on the building's west exterior, using a boom or scissor lift to access the 36-by-36 foot surface.



Potts is excited by the prospect. "The sheer size and scope of it is awesome," he said. "I'm a big painter by nature, so a canvas this size is always a treat."



The mural will depict Opti-Life's logo icon designed by Entermotion Design Studio. The icon features six circles that form seven larger, representing Fitness, Nutrition, Career and Purpose, Finance, Relationships, Rejuvenation and Time Mindfulness. Reminiscent of Leonardo da Vinci's Vitruvian Man, the icon reflects Opti-Life's interconnected approach to health and wellness.



"Opti-Life aims to empower and transform individuals through a whole-person, community-based approach," said Lillie. "This mural will be a visual reminder of those values, that we hope is an inspiration to those who see it."



About Opti-Life

Opti-Life is a full-service health and fitness center located in Wichita, Kan. The $8 million development project will offer many state-of-the-art features such as TechnoGym® Fitness equipment, Les Mills™ group exercise programming, a 3D body scanner and body composition analyzer, and the state's very first Himalayan Salt Sauna. Features of the 34,000 square feet building will include 7,000 square feet of workout space, 6 workout studios, a rooftop terrace, retail shop, a member café serving organic smoothies, rejuvenation spa, full-service locker rooms, a kids' club and an outdoor 1?4 mile track with built-in equipment.



The project is scheduled for completion in December. For more information on Opti-Life please visit Opti-Life.com.