Opti-Life Installs Kansas' First Himalayan Salt Sauna

Wichita, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/15/2017 --Wichitans will soon have a new way to recharge, de-stress and detoxify. Opti-Life Health and Fitness Center has installed the state's first Himalayan Salt Sauna. Located at 9758 E. 21st St. N., the new full-service fitness center is nearing completion and is set to open in January.



Relatively new in the United States, salt saunas have long been used in Europe and Asia. A natural disinfectant, salt has antimicrobial and antibacterial properties believed to help the body fight infections, improve the skin and reduce inflammation. Himalayan salt is touted for its high mineral content.



"When breathing in the Himalayan salt air, the positive ions lining our airways attract to the negative ions from the salt," explains Tanya Simmons, Opti-Life Spa Director. "This results in an anti-inflammatory effect on airways in the lungs. All it takes is 20 minutes a day to receive these benefits."



Opti-Life will also install an Infrared Sauna in late November. The full spectrum sauna will utilize near, mid and far infrared rays. Infrared heat penetrates deep into the tissues of the body to help release toxins, relieve muscle and joint pain, increase circulation, boost metabolism and reduce fatigue and stress.



The addition of these saunas supports Opti-Life's philosophy of whole-person wellness.



"A healthy lifestyle is about more than just exercise," says Matt Lillie, Managing Partner of Opti-Life. "It's about staying healthy in both body and mind. These saunas, as well as massage and other therapies in our Rejuvenation Spa, will help our members do that."



Simmons enthusiastically agrees. "I am more than excited to have these great amenities available at Opti-Life because they really are life changing," she says. "Detoxing the body is so important in improving and optimizing our health. … It not only strengthens your immune system, but you can think more clearly and it boosts your energy. That's what Opti-Life is all about—finding a balance so you can be in the best health possible."



About Opti-Life

Opti-Life is a full-service health and fitness center located in Wichita, Kan. The $8 million development project will offer many state-of-the-art features such as TechnoGym® Fitness equipment, Les Mills™ group exercise programming, a 3D body scanner and body composition analyzer, and the state's very first Himalayan Salt Sauna. Features of the 34,000 square feet building will include 7,000 square feet of workout space, 6 workout studios, a rooftop terrace, retail shop, a member café serving organic smoothies, rejuvenation spa, full-service locker rooms, a kids' club and an outdoor 1?4 mile track with built-in equipment.



The project is scheduled for completion in December. For more information on Opti-Life please visit Opti-Life.com.