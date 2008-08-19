Optima Leads the Way for Greener Construction

Buckinghamshire England -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/19/2008 -- Optima, the UK’s leading supplier of commercial partitioning systems is paving the way to greener construction by promising to eliminate all waste to landfill from their operations by 2010.



Optima, (whose past projects have included supplying partitioning for clients at the Gherkin), plan to achieve this by using only materials that can be dismantled and recycled when they are no longer required.



Managing Director, Nigel Westray said, “We are examining every aspect of the supply chain to see where improvements can be made and are pleased to say that we have reduced our carbon emissions by 5% since the start of the year.”



Optima’s revolutionary partitioning solutions have been made from 98% recycled materials since the beginning of this year, now Optima wish to go a step further, ensuring each of its products can be fully recycled, eliminating waste to landfill and dramatically reducing the impact Optima’s activities have on the environment.



Westray adds, “Our products are installed in the offices of some of the most prestigious companies in the UK, companies who are totally committed to Environmental management, and it is only right that we meet or exceed their standards of environmental best practice”.



Optima’s environmentally ethical practices recently earned the company ISO14001 accreditation for its Environmental Management System and the company has also drawn up plans to make further emissions reductions across all sectors.



