OptiVisum Drops for Improving Eyesight Now Available in Asia

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/31/2018 --American based company produced OptiVisum drops for improving vision specially for the Asian market. The product is now available at discounted price in Vietnam, Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Taiwan and Malaysia.



OptiVisum ingredients are proven to have beneficial effect on vision and eye health. The product contains Lutein and zeaxanthin (the only carotenoids, which are stored in the retina of the eye. Protect the lens from oxidation and help restore visual acuity), Anthocyanins from blueberry (normalize the fundus blood pressure and capillary blood circulation and strengthens the eye muscles), Linseed oil (eliminates dry eye syndrome and promotes natural moisturizing of the mucosa), Zinc (prevents the detachment of the retina, protects it against strain and natural damage), Vitamins A, C, P, B1, B2, B6 and omega-3. Vitamins A and C combined with the mineral zinc contain antioxidants that help prevent macular degeneration - condition in which the macula (part of the eye that controls central vision) deteriorates. All these components work together to restore visual activity and improve retina condition.



In addition, getting regular eye checkups can improve one's vision and prevent injuries or illnesses that could harm the eyesight.



In the near future the producer intends to spread OptiVisum drops worldwide. In the near future manufacturing company intends to spread OptiVisum drops worldwide. They hope to have a good amount of satisfied customers.