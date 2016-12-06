Optometrist in Jacksonville, AL Utilizes Newest Technology in Eye Care for Affordable Lifetime Eye Health

Jacksonville, AL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/06/2016 --Many people are at risk for developing some form of eye condition. From vision correction and injuries to the eye, to conditions that develop over time, Dr. Terry Bonds of Lifetime Eye Health in Jacksonville, AL provides a variety of technologies within his office to give patients the best in eye care available. He provides these technologies along with a staff that is well trained and caring, giving patients in the Jacksonville area the highest quality of treatment.



Dr. Bonds' office has been featured in UAB Magazine and Review of Optometry. While he has achieved national recognition and stays up to date with advancements in optometry, he also continues to provide eye care for Jacksonville, Alabama patients that is personal and kind. Traditional, friendly service with advanced technology is important to Dr. Bonds and his staff, and they have provided this service in Jacksonville, Alabama for 35 years. They offer comprehensive eye evaluations and more than 8 advanced eye care systems.



For patients seeking a non-franchised eye doctor who would like to gain the answers that only some doctors' offices can provide using their in-office equipment, Dr. Bonds is available for appointments, welcomes new patients, and offers the 'Share the Care' referral program. At Lifetime Eye Health, the staff is able to better diagnose eye conditions using VEP (Visual Evoked Potential), Heidelberg Field Analyzer, Heidelberg OCT, VisuCam and B-Scan, to name just a few. No one person is exempt from being diagnosed and treated for the many disorders of the eye, and VEP can diagnose and treat these disorders, such as multiple sclerosis, brain injury, and stroke, in any aged person from infant to elderly.



Many of the systems used at Lifetime Eye Health capture detailed images for Dr. Bonds to properly diagnose and treat eye disorders. The Heidelberg Field Analyzer is the most commonly used equipment in eye care, as it is used to evaluate vision. The Heidelberg OCT generates images of the eye that indicate glaucoma, degeneration, retinopathy, and macular holes. The Heidelberg OCT provides information quickly and in high-definition. VISUCAM also provides images that indicate degeneration and B-Scan is an ultrasound for the eye. Each diagnostic provides detailed information precisely, quickly, and noninvasively. Dr. Bonds and his staff are highly trained in using each system and take the time to discuss the details and concerns of the patient before beginning a procedure.



About Dr. Terry L. Bonds

A graduate of the University of Alabama at Birmingham Medical Center (1981), Dr. Bonds also attended the University of Alabama at Huntsville, where he completed his undergraduate work in math and chemistry. Dr. Bonds was chosen as the National Alumnus of the Year from the University of Alabama Medical Center Optometry Center Alumni in 1987 and again two years later. In 1988, he received the Medical Center Deans Award. He has served as the National Optometry Alumni President (1995), the President of the Alabama Optometric Association (1998), recognized in two magazines, and won Alabama Optometrist of the year (2005-2006). Currently, Dr. Bonds is a member of the American and Alabama Optometric Associations and since 1987 he has earned the AOA National Optometric Recognition Award eleven times.



For more information about Dr. Terry Bonds, Lifetime Eye Health, or their advanced technology in eye care, please visit www.terrybondsod.com.