Optronic Laboratories, Inc. Expands Executive Team, Appoints Richard Pollard as Chief Operating Officer over Affiliated Group That Includes Solar Light Company, Inc.

Orlando, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/03/2020 --Optronic Laboratories, Inc., is pleased to announce the appointment of Richard Pollard as Chief Operating Officer. The appointment is a key part of the company's strategy to support the accelerating growth of Optronic Laboratories and its affiliate Solar Light Company, Inc. Prior to joining Optronic Laboratories, Richard was the Managing Director for Morgan Advanced Materials in Windsor, UK.



Richard brings over 25 years of valuable leadership and operational expertise from global spectroscopic and high-technology organizations such as Oxford Instruments, where he was Managing Director for their compound semiconductor processing technology business, and Ocean Optics, Inc. where he held increasing leadership roles that included VP Operations, VP Sales and Marketing, Chief Operating Officer and President/Chief Executive Officer.



"The commercial response to the acquisition of Optronic Laboratories by our global customers and partners has been exceptional. We have seen significant growth not only in our Optronic Laboratories business, but with our Solar Light business as well." said Jay Silverman, CEO of the Optronic Laboratories and Solar Light Company group. "We are fortunate to have someone of Richard's caliber joining our Optronic Laboratories team to drive operational excellence and strategic growth initiatives. We look forward to him contributing to the overall executive team of the group driving profitable growth and delivering overall customer satisfaction.



About Optronic Laboratories, Inc.

OPTRONIC LABORATORIES, INC., designs and manufactures high performance, optical radiation measurement systems, sources, standards, and calibration services that improve the way the world measures light. Areas of focus include NVIS compatibility measurements, automotive and commercial product display testing, LED, luminaire and photobiological hazard testing.



About Solar Light Company, Inc.

SOLAR LIGHT COMPANY, INC., designs and manufactures precision solar simulators, meteorological instruments, sources, standards and calibration services to assess the impact of sunlight on human health and the environment. Areas of focus include SPF measurement, materials testing, monitoring UV disinfection systems, atmospheric monitoring and solar cell testing.



For further information please contact:

Optronic Laboratories, Inc.

Jeffrey Hall

Chief Commercial Officer

1-215-517-8700