Optronic Laboratories, Inc. Gains ISO9001:2015 Certification

Orlando, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/29/2019 --Optronic Laboratories has received ISO9001:2015 certification from international registration body DEKRA Certification, Inc. This confirms the company's quality management system meets the requirements of the internationally recognized standard.



Highlighting the importance of this accreditation, Jeffrey W. Hall, EVP Commercial Operations of Optronic Laboratories, Inc., stated "Earning the ISO9001:2015 is a testament to our seamless internal processes and the commitment of our employees to put these practices into place to support our customers."



Prior to this accomplishment, the company has earned a worldwide reputation for improving the way the world measures light by providing high quality instrumentation and unique solutions to the most difficult and complex light measurement challenges.



About Optronic Laboratories, Inc.

Optronic Laboratories was founded in 1970 by two eminent researchers at NIST (originally National Bureau of Standards). The company quickly became recognized for its expertise in light measurement and commercial metrology. Today, Optronic Laboratories and its business partners provide a comprehensive line of high-performance, optical radiation measurement systems, sources, standards, and calibration services with a worldwide reputation for excellence in light sciences.



