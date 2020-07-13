Optronic Laboratories, Inc. Introduces the OL 459 Tunable LED Standard

Orlando, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/13/2020 --Optronic Laboratories, Inc. is excited to introduce our first new product following the company's acquisition, the OL 459 Tunable LED Standard. The OL 459 Tunable LED Standard is designed for use as a reference source when calibrating VIS & NIR imaging cameras, photometers, colorimeters, and other optical instruments. The user can define various reference spectral profiles to suit the application requirements of the devices under test.



The OL 459 is packaged in a single, portable enclosure consisting of a 6-inch diameter integrating sphere, auxiliary reference port, keypad / display panel, luminance monitor, internal high-power multi-LED input source and all control electronics.



For more information, download the OL 459 Tunable LED Standard video and literature here.