Optronic Laboratories, Inc. Spectroradiometric Workstation for Photobiological Safety Standard IEC Measurements

Orlando, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/30/2020 --IEC 62471 is a comprehensive standard used for evaluating the photobiological safety of lamps and lighting systems that emit light in the spectral region 200-3000 nm. Optronic Laboratories' IEC 62471 workstation incorporates our OL 750 spectroradiometer system for all capabilities required to measure, analyze, and easily report relevant IEC 62471 quantities. The modular and flexible design of the OL 750D platform allows easy transitions between required radiance and irradiance configurations. NIST-traceable calibration standards and accessories allows the user to perform full-system calibration and performance verification during reconfiguration.



Watch our webinar or download the white paper on the topic, here.



About Optronic Laboratories, Inc.

Optronic Laboratories, Inc. designs and manufactures high performance, optical radiation measurement systems, sphere sources, and calibration standards and services that improve the way the world measures light. Areas of focus include NVIS-compatibility measurements, automotive and commercial product display testing, and LED, luminaire and photobiological hazard testing.

systems, atmospheric monitoring and solar cell testing.



For further information please contact:

Optronic Laboratories, Inc.

Jeffrey Hall,

Chief Commercial Officer

1-407-422-3171

jeff.hall@optroniclabs.com

OptronicLabs.com