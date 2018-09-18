Optronic Laboratories, LLC, Dba Gooch & Housego (Orlando), Asset Purchase Completed

Glenside, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/18/2018 --Solar Light Company, Inc. announces that the assets of Gooch and Housego (Orlando) have been acquired. The new entity will operate as Optronic Laboratories, Inc., from its facility in Orlando, Florida, USA. Optronic Laboratories, Inc. will become an affiliate of Solar Light Company, Inc.



Highlighting the importance of this acquisition for its global customers, Jay Silverman, President of Solar Light Company, Inc., stated, "Since 1970, Optronic Laboratories has been improving the way the world measures light. This acquisition ensures that Optronic Laboratories can continue to provide the critical light measurement systems and the support necessary for our customers to develop and manufacture their innovative products and processes."



About Optronics Laboratories, Inc.

Optronic Laboratories, Inc., was founded in 1970 by two eminent researchers at NIST (originally National Bureau of Standards). The company quickly became recognized for its expertise in light measurement and commercial metrology. Today, Optronic Laboratories and its business partners provide a comprehensive line of high-performance, optical radiation measurement systems, sources, standards, and calibration services with a worldwide reputation for excellence in light sciences.



About Solar Light Company, Inc.

Solar Light Company, Inc. provides specialized light-measurement solutions to advance global health protection and environmental monitoring.



