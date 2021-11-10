Optronic Laboratories, LLC Evaluates Continuous vs Discrete Calibration Sources

Orlando, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/10/2021 --Rapid advancements in the field of solid-state lighting have presented opportunities for the use of LED-based (i.e. discrete) systems for calibrations typically performed with lamp-based (i.e. continuous) sources. Their highly efficient and long-lived performance, rapid power up, and compact size have made LED-based sources an attractive alternative for lamp-based calibration systems; however, the source used will always be dictated by the application requirements.



Optronic Laboratories, LLC offers a suite of calibration solutions to fit a variety of application requirements. These instruments provide users with the option to explore the feasibility of using LED-based sources of radiant flux for calibrations that have traditionally been performed using lamp-based standards.



"There are a number of attributes to consider when deciding between a LED-based or a lamp-based calibration source – this paper provides practical considerations for selection," said Jeffrey Hall, Chief Commercial Officer of Optronic Laboratories, LLC.



In order to determine which calibration method would be most efficient based on application requirements, download and review the white paper here.



