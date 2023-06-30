Optronic Laboratories, LLC Expands Representative Coverage

Orlando, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/30/2023 --Optronic Laboratories, LLC is pleased to announce the addition of the Griot Group, Inc. as our new representative for the western United States, including Arizona, California, Oregon, and Washington. This addition is a key part of the company's strategy to support the accelerating growth of our company. They boast significant experience in providing solutions in electro-optics and LED technologies and are led by David Butts, President, with support by Steve Kos.



The addition of Griot Group expands Optronics Laboratories support for customers in North America, adding to our highly-capable, experienced team of Gordon Leachman of GL Photonics covering the midwest and Canada, Peter Curreri of Starlight Electro Optics in the northeast, and Ralph Buro of Cook Associates handling the southeastern region.



For more information please visit our website.



About Optronic Laboratories, LLC

Optronic Laboratories designs and manufactures high performance, optical radiation measurement systems, sphere sources, and calibration standards and services that improve the way the world measures light. Areas of focus include NVIS-compatibility measurements, automotive and commercial product display testing, and LED, luminaire and photobiological hazard testing.



