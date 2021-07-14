Optronic Laboratories, LLC Receives ISO/IEC 17025:2017 Accreditation

Orlando, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/14/2021 --Optronic Laboratories, LLC announced today that the American Association for Laboratory Accreditation (A2LA) has approved our Calibration Laboratory for ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accreditation. The ISO accreditation covers our laboratory for spectral irradiance calibrations, as well as calibrations for total spectral radiant flux and total luminous flux that are defined by its A2LA Scope of Accreditation (6064.01 valid to June 30th, 2023).



Richard Pollard, Chief Operating Officer, commented, "We are proud to have received our ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accreditation for calibration processes as it underscores our focus on continual analysis and quality management. Moreover, this accreditation continues our long-standing commitment to Customer Excellence to ensure confidence in the performance of our Spectroradiometric Workstations that are used to solve many of the most complex light measurement challenges."



(A2LA Cert. No. 6064.01)



About Optronic Laboratories, LLC

Optronic Laboratories, LLC designs and manufactures high performance, optical radiation measurement systems, sphere sources, and calibration standards and services that improve the way the world measures light. Areas of focus include NVIS-compatibility measurements, automotive and commercial product display testing, and LED, luminaire and photobiological hazard testing.



