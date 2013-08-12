Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/12/2013 --Opulen Studios & Showroom Unveils Renovations In Time For Celebrity Appearances



Metta World Peace, Brian Hooks and Lisa Ray enjoy Opulen’s new look



Big things are happening at Opulen Studios & Showroom. The Los Angeles photography studio and event venue updated its look, adding new furniture and lighting and repainting its showroom, studio and event space. The photography studio’s new look is bright, modern and open. It’s a blank canvas for Opulen clients, from athletes to actors, to create on. And the update is working its magic – Opulen Studios is hosting more high-profile clients than ever.



Metta World Peace, the former Lakers player also known as Ron Artest, and Laughing to the Bank star Brian Hooks have both made appearances at Opulen Studios & Showroom for recent photo shoots. In addition, Opulen Studios hosted a release party for Lisa Ray’s new show “The Choir”. Guests enjoyed the studio’s modern renovations and convenient location only two blocks away from LA Live.



About Opulen Studios & Showroom

Opulen Studios & Showroom is a Los Angeles photography studio & event space located only blocks from the Los Angeles Convention Center, Staples Center and LA Live. It’s an ideal space for art exhibitions, events, photography studio rental or as a filming location. For more information or directions to Opulen Studios, visit www.opulenstudios.com.



