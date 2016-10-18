Opulence Today, Inc. Launches Website Featuring Quality Pet Supplies

Fairfax, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/18/2016 --Theresa Ghent is proud to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.4PetsULove.com. The website offers a wide variety of pet supplies including bird habitat products, cat grooming supplies and cat beds, dog toys and activity food centers, fish pond supplies, and small animal feeding and watering products. Ghent was inspired by her own experiences as a pet owner, as herself and her family each had at least four dogs in their house as well as many fish for a long time and always liked animals. After learning about the possibilities of an online store, Ghent wanted to help other pet owners get the high quality and affordable products that they would need to ensure they can keep their pets as healthy and happy sidekicks for all of life's up and downs.



There are many excellent pet products featured within the merchandise of 4PetsULove.com. The website carries items including bird supplies such as thermostatically controlled perches and bird bath deicers; cat products including outdoor kitty houses and cat designer beds; dog supplies such as the Aikiou activity food center for dogs that challenges them to search for their food and indestructible dog toy balls; and more. In the future, Ghent plans to further expand the product lines offered on the website as she is constantly updating the selection to include the latest pet products. By periodically updating the merchandise, she hopes to encourage customers to keep coming back to the online store to check out what new items have been added.



Customer service is of the utmost important to Ghent regarding each and every transaction made on 4PetsULove.com. She wants to ensure that customers have positive experiences on her website by providing them with a rich selection of products and valuable information on each one that is based on her own firsthand experience with animals. Ghent knows that dogs, cats, and other pets are such a valuable part of a person's family that they are becoming people's children these days. With this in mind, she emphasizes that she wants to provide pet owners with high quality pet products that they can trust.



To complement the main website, Ghent is also launching a blog located at http://www.EclecticErudition.com.



The blog will feature topics related to pet care in general such training your dog with dog agility equipment, keeping a bird comfortable in his or her environment with a heated bird perch, and letting your cat recharge in style with designer cat beds. Ghent hopes to give valuable tips and information on keeping your pet happily by your side with quality products.



4PetsULove.com – a division of Opulence Today, Inc. – is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur Theresa Ghent.



