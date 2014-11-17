Oral HCV Drug Is Unaffordable by Most; CBCD Reviews a Report

Rochester, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/17/2014 --“Infected with the hepatitis C virus (HCV)? The CBCD recommends taking Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR.” – Greg Bennett, CBCD



Gilead Sciences’ new drug against HCV is a combination, “once-a-day” pill. It is made up of two previous Gilead Sciences drugs. “It was approved by the FDA in Oct 2014, making it the first once-daily single tablet regimen for the treatment of chronic HCV genotype 1 infection.” (1) However, though effective, the new drug is incredibly expensive. Forbes.com notes that “the cost of Gilead’s first generation Hepatitis C drug … which costs $1,000 a pill and more than $84,000 for a course of treatment has triggered 35 states to require prior authorization before Medicaid patients can get the drug, according to a report from Washington-based consulting firm Viohl & Associates. Gilead today said (the drug’s) price will be $94,500 for a 12-week course of treatment.” (1) In other words, the new HCV drug is $10,000 more than Gilead Sciences’ previous drug for a course of treatment!



As Forbes continued to note, the cost of these HCV drugs “are hitting Medicaid health insurance programs for poor Americans particularly hard because the population of patients in need of Hepatitis C treatments tends to have low incomes and wouldn’t be able to afford the drug otherwise. Medicaid is funded by state and federal tax dollars and administered by state governments.” (1)



“For those infected with the latent HCV, we recommend Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR. The formula of these natural HCV remedies was proven to reduce hepatitis C symptoms in a post-marketing clinical study that followed FDA guidelines.” – Greg Bennett, CBCD



The formula of Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR was tested by Hanan Polansky and Edan Itzkovitz from the CBCD in two clinical studies that followed FDA guidelines. The studies showed that the Gene-Eden-VIR and Novirin formula is effective against the hepatitis C virus, and other viruses. The clinical studies were published in the peer reviewed, medical journal Pharmacology & Pharmacy, the first, in a special edition on Advances in Antiviral Drugs. Study authors wrote that, “individuals infected with HCV … reported a safe decrease in their symptoms following treatment with Gene-Eden-VIR.” (2) The study authors also wrote that “we observed a statistically significant decrease in the severity, duration, and frequency of symptoms.” (2)



Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are natural antiviral dietary supplements. Their formula contains five natural ingredients: Selenium, Camellia Sinesis Extract, Quercetin, Cinnamomum Extract, and Licorice Extract. The first ingredient is a trace element, and the other four are plant extracts. Each ingredient and its dose was chosen through a scientific approach. Scientists at polyDNA, the company that invented and patented the formula, scanned thousands of scientific and medical papers published in various medical and scientific journals, and identified the safest and most effective natural ingredients against latent viruses. To date, Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are the only natural antiviral products on the market with published clinical studies that support their claims.



According to Forbes, “It’s unclear exactly how Medicaid programs will deal with Harvoni or the coming wave of Hepatitis C drugs also expected to get Food and Drug Administration approval from Abbvie (ABBV), Bristol-Myers (BMS) and Merck (MRK).” (1)



Additionally, because of the extremely high cost of HCV drugs, “several states, including Arizona, have implemented a “once in a lifetime” rule that allows Medicaid patients one opportunity at treatment with (the drug). Alaska requires the patient candidate for (the drug) to abstain from using drugs and alcohol for at least three months. Then, the patient has to submit to a urine test to verify being drug free. West Virginia only allows a board certified gastroenterologist, hepatologist or infectious disease specialist to prescribe Sovaldi. Several states won’t pay for any (drug that is) lost or stolen. Illinois, which requires patients to meet more than two dozen criteria before they get (the HCV drug), will only dispense the drug for two weeks at a time for a total of 12 weeks.” (1)



What other treatments are currently available against the HCV virus?



Until recently, “the combination of a pegylated interferon (IFN)-? and ribavirin (was) the standard treatment for chronic HCV infections. This combination is effective in about 80% of the individuals infected with the HCV genotype 2 or 3, and in about 40% – 50% in those infected with genotype 1 or 4. Lately, two new drugs were approved, telaprevir and boceprevir, with better results. However, the combinations of pegylated interferon (IFN)-? and ribavirin and telaprevir or boceprevir are associated with additional side effects, increased costs, and more complex treatment strategies.” (2) There are also newly approved drugs including those from Gilead Sciences.



“We believe that poor individuals infected with the latent HCV need an effective and safe remedy. We want Medicaid officials, and doctors across the United States to become aware of Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR, which are two effective HCV remedies designed to be affordable by most individuals.” – Greg Bennett, CBCD



(1) Forbes.com – As Pricey Hepatitis Pill Harvoni Joins Sovaldi, States Erect Medicaid Hurdles. Published October 10, 2014.



(2) Gene-Eden-VIR is Antiviral: Results of a Post marketing clinical study. Published in September 2013.