Oral Herpes (HSV-1) and Genital Herpes (HSV-2): What Are the Best Treatments, CBCD Reviews Scientific Studies

Rochester, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/18/2014 --"Infected with the herpes virus? We recommend taking Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR." - John Evans, CBCD



There are two types of herpes simplex virus (HSV): HSV type 1 (HSV-1), which usually causes cold sores or fever blisters around your mouth, and HSV type 2 (HSV-2), which usually causes genital herpes.



Treatments for both herpes infections are divided into oral and topical. Another division is drugs and dietary supplements.



About Drugs: WebMD notes that "treatment with antiviral drugs can help people who are bothered by genital herpes outbreaks stay symptom-free longer. These drugs can also reduce the severity and duration of symptoms when they do flare up. Drug therapy is not a cure, but it can make living with the condition easier. There are three major (oral) drugs commonly used to treat genital herpes symptoms: acyclovir (Zovirax), famciclovir (Famvir), and valacyclovir (Valtrex). These are all taken in pill form. Severe cases may be treated with the intravenous (IV) drug acyclovir." (1). However, "their effectiveness is limited. For instance, a meta-analysis of five placebo-controlled and two dose comparison studies evaluated the effect of aciclovir, famciclovir or valaciclovir on symptoms. The meta-analysis showed that oral antiviral therapy decreases the duration and the associated pain of an outbreak by merely one day." (2)



About topical remedies: Some topical antiviral remedies claim on their websites to reduce itching and inflammation associated with blisters and itchy skin eruptions. These websites also claim that these topical herpes remedies also relieve burning, stinging pain and swelling, and help heal cracking and bleeding. In contrast to these claims, WebMD notes that "Formulas applied to the surface of the skin provide little benefit, and doctors don’t usually recommend them." (1) Therefore, the CBCD urges the public to search for scientific evidence that provides support for the claims on these websites.



About oral remedies: As far as we know, there are only two remedies with more than one scientific clinical study that tested and confirmed their safety and effectiveness. These two remedies are Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR.



The CBCD recommends that people infected with the herpes virus take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR. The formula of these natural antiviral products was tested by Hanan Polansky and Edan Itzkovitz from the CBCD in two clinical studies that followed FDA guidelines. The studies showed that the Gene-Eden-VIR and Novirin formula is effective against the herpes simplex virus, and other viruses. The clinical studies were published in the peer reviewed, medical journal Pharmacology & Pharmacy, the first, in a special edition on Advances in Antiviral Drugs. Study authors wrote that, "individuals infected with the HSV…reported a safe decrease in their symptoms following treatment with Gene-Eden-VIR." (2) The study authors also wrote that, "we observed a statistically significant decrease in the severity, duration, and frequency of symptoms." (2)



Both products can be ordered online on the Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR websites.



Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are natural antiviral dietary supplements. Their formula contains five natural ingredients: Selenium, Camellia Sinesis Extract, Quercetin, Cinnamomum Extract, and Licorice Extract. The first ingredient is a trace element, and the other four are plant extracts. Each ingredient and its dose was chosen through a scientific approach. Scientists at polyDNA, the company that invented and patented the formula, scanned thousands of scientific and medical papers published in various medical and scientific journals, and identified the safest and most effective natural ingredients against latent viruses. To date, Gene-Eden-VIR and Novirin are the only natural antiviral products on the market with published clinical studies that support their claims.



Click to learn more about Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR.



"When people first hear about a herpes remedy, they always ask does it works and is it safe. We, at the CBCD, believe that published scientific studies are the only reliable source for answers to these questions." - John Evans, CBCD



References:



(1) WebMD – Genital Herpes Health Center. Last reviewed on August 6, 2012.



(2) Polansky H, Itzkovitz E. Gene-Eden-VIR Is Antiviral: Results of a Post Marketing Clinical Study. Pharmacology & Pharmacy, 2013, 4, 1-8 http://dx.doi.org/10.4236/pp.2013.46A001



About the CBCD

The Center for the Biology of Chronic Disease (CBCD, http://www.cbcd.net) is a non-for-profit research center. The mission of the CBCD is to advance the research on the biology of chronic diseases, and to accelerate the discovery of treatments for these diseases. The CBCD published the "Purple" book entitled "Microcompetition with Foreign DNA and the Origin of Chronic Disease" written by Dr. Hanan Polansky. The book presents Dr. Polansky's highly acclaimed scientific theory on the relationship between the DNA of latent (chronic) viruses and the onset of chronic diseases. Dr. Polansky's book is available as a free download from the CBCD website.