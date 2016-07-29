Orange Blade Consultants Responds to Rapid Adoption of Bluebeam Revu with Expansion to East Coast

Gilbert, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/29/2016 --Orange Blade Consultants, a leading design software reseller specializing in architectural design, home building, engineering, and software training and development industries, announced today it has expanded its business by adding sales capabilities located in the United States east coast time zone. With this expansion, the company will extend its business hours and be able to better accommodate customers in all US time zones while still servicing its growing international customers.



Orange Blade Consultants, founded in 2006, is a Global Platinum Bluebeam Software reseller specializing in sales, training, and deployment for Bluebeam Revu (launched this Spring) and the entire suite of Bluebeam Products. Bluebeam Software's innovative desktop, mobile and cloud solutions push the limits of digital collaboration to enable professionals who work in the most document-intensive industries to do what they do better. The world's top architectural, engineering and construction firms, oil and gas companies, manufacturers, government agencies and municipalities use Bluebeam's award-winning PDF solutions to reduce paper usage by more than 85 percent and to increase productivity by over 60 percent. Orange Blade Consultants has seen a rapid increase in customer interest for the leading software, which, in part, is driven by current customer excitement and evangelism.



"The decision to expand our company's physical capabilities in sales to the US East Coast was driven by necessity and demand," said John Magyar, founder of Orange Blade Consultants. "The rapid adoption of Bluebeam Revu throughout the United States and internationally is reflective of the software's ease of use and customer satisfaction and we're proud to use our own expert training and technical backgrounds of the Bluebeam Software Suite to better service our growing global customer base."



Orange Blade Consultants has provided our organization with impeccable service and we are very pleased with the services that they provided. The team at OBC is always responsive in answering our questions and is very knowledgeable of the different Bluebeam products. Orange Blade Consultants is the best Bluebeam reseller and we look forward to a continued relationship. Charles Meuser, SAI Consulting Engineers, Inc.



Connect with Orange Blade Consultants for a demonstration and learn more about its expertise and support for the Bluebeam Suite of products at the following upcoming conferences:



Bluebeam Extreme Conference - San Diego, CA August 15-17, 2016 at The Marriot Marquis

BIMFORUM – Atlanta, GA October 17-19, 2016

Autodesk University - Las Vegas November 15-17, 2016 at The Venetian



About Orange Blade Consultants

The company is comprised of compassionate problems solvers who thrive on the success of its clients and is set apart by its training and technical backgrounds, personal approach, and ability to understand business processes. With more than 40 years combined industry experience and over 600 consulting and training assignments, Orange Blade Consultants offers unparalleled expertise in Bluebeam product rollouts, training, and support.



For more information visit Orange Blade Consultants online at orangeblade.com/, or on Twitter @orangeblade, or by phone at 480-559-8670.



