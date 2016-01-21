Orange, CA Dentist Dr. Joaquin Siles Helps Patients Find Relief from TMJ Facial Pain with Latest Technology

Orange, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/21/2016 --Orange County Dentist Dr. Joaquin Siles is helping patients who struggle with TMJ disorder, also referred to as TMD, find relief from their facial pain and other related conditions using some of the industry's latest technology and methods. As an experienced neuromuscular dentist, Dr. Siles is able to effectively diagnose the source of the patient's problem and find solutions to treat their pain.



Temporomandibular dysfunction (TMD) is estimated to affect approximately 40 million people. TMD is caused by a misalignment of the lower jaw that can cause clenching, grinding, soreness, stiffness, and discomfort. Common symptoms of TMD include migraine headaches, worn down or chipped teeth, clicking sounds in the jaw, pain and tenderness around the jaw, difficulty moving the jaw, or facial pain. Dr. Siles uses a noninvasive approach to treat this condition resulting in up to a 90 percent success rate.



Dr. Siles uses new technology to diagnose TMJ disorders called sonography and computerized jaw tracking instrumentation. This technology records jaw joint sounds and allows Dr. Siles to diagnose and document conditions causing the pain in order to restore the jaw to a normal, comfortable function.



Dr. Siles also uses Transcutaneous Electrical Neural Stimulation, also referred to as TENS that helps to relive pain but also determine the zone of a comfortable bite position. Using this technology, Dr. Siles can create customized occlusal splints which are similar to night guards and fabricated to position the jaw in its most optimal placement to relax the muscles in the head and neck.



While many dentists offer oral appliances to help patients with TMD, few dentists are experienced specialists in treating the disorder. Dr. Siles has been able to help numerous patients who have struggled to find relief with other methods finally live a pain-free life. New or existing patients who are experiencing any of the TMD symptoms can visit Dr. Siles for an exam and consultation about their condition.



About Dr. Joaquin Siles

Dr. Siles is an experienced general and cosmetic dentist who has been practicing in the Southern California area for several decades. He received his DDS degree from the University Of Southern California School Of Dentistry and throughout his career has remained committed to continuing education courses in order to provide his patients with the absolute highest level of care. Dr. Siles is a member of several professional dental organizations, including the American Society of Dental Aesthetics, the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry, and several others. He has been featured in Orange Cost Magazine as one of the best health providers in Orange County.



