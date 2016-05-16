Orange County Dentist Dr. David Crouch Helps Dental Patients Combat Gum Disease with Invention of Flossie

Orange, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/16/2016 --Periodontal disease is the #1 preventable disease that occurs with American adults. This disease, which is linked to several other chronic diseases and causes the loss of permanent teeth, is completely preventable with regular flossing habits, however, most adults still fail to floss as recommended for optimal oral health. To help patients floss properly and more often, Dr. David Crouch of Orange, CA invented an innovative, patented new device called Flossie that helps patients floss easily and thoroughly in less than 30 seconds.



Having worked with thousands of patients over the course of his career, Dr. Crouch recognized that a common reason why adult patients refrained from flossing is that it was just too messy, took too long, and was too much of a hassle. In efforts to find a better solution to this problem, Dr. Crouch invented Flossie, which is a reusable, flexible plastic plaque remover with an ergonomic handle. The Flossie can fit into areas where traditional dental floss cannot and gives patients the ability to clean spots that are typically difficult to reach. The ergonomic handle makes the process fast and comfortable, requiring only about 30 seconds of the patient's time.



Flossie patient reviews are outstanding; many remarking at just how convenient the flossing process is with the device. Patients appreciate the ease, comfort, and convenience of the device as well as the peace of mind that comes as a result of doing what they know is best for their oral health. Flossie comes in a convenient carrying pouch that makes it easy to store in a wallet, purse, pocket, or vehicle console.



Some of the most recent medical research shows a direct relationship between dental bacteria and other diseases such as heart disease, diabetes, pneumonia, lung disease, and lower bone density. This research proves that proper oral hygiene is not only vital to preserving the health of teeth and gums, but also the overall health of a person.



As a dentist in Orange, CA, Dr. Crouch provides patients with a variety of preventive, restorative, and cosmetic dental services to help them achieve their best and healthiest smiles. He offers services such as standard cleanings and exams, fillings, extractions, crowns, root canals, and sealants. Dr. Crouch also offers dental implants for patients who are missing permanent teeth.



Dr. David Crouch has more than three decades of experience as a dental professional. He enjoys building a relationship with his patients and making a difference in their lives. Dr. Crouch is a member of the American Dental Association and the Academy of General Dentistry.



To learn more about Dr. David Crouch, the Flossie, or any of the other services he offers at his Orange, CA dental office