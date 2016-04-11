Orange County Dentist Dr. Norman Huefner Provides Specialized Treatment for Patients Struggling with Jaw and Facial Pain

Laguna Niguel, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/11/2016 --Experienced neuromuscular dentist Dr. Norman Huefner is helping Orange County patients find relief from pain they're experiencing due to temporomandibular joint disorder which is often referred to as TMJ or TMD. Having completed extensive training in this dental sub-specialty, Dr. Huefner is uniquely qualified to diagnose and treat patients with this condition.



Approximately 10 million Americans suffer from symptoms of TMD. Unfortunately, many don't realize their symptoms or pain are related to dental issues or don't recognize that treatments are available. Symptoms of TMD usually include jaw pain, snoring, chronic headaches, teeth grinding at night, a popping or clicking sound when opening or closing the jaw, tinnitus, worn, chipped, or cracked teeth, and pain or tenderness in the face, neck, shoulder, or back. These symptoms are indicative of the muscles and joints of the jaw area not working properly together, which can affect more areas of the body than just the temporomandibular joint.



Dr. Huefner is a graduate of the Las Vegas Institute for Advanced Dental Studies which is a world-renowned institution for the study and practice of neuromuscular dentistry. Having received extensive training in neuromuscular issues, Dr. Huefner is well versed in the methods involved in preventing, diagnosing, and treating TMD issues. His primary goal is to help patients find the source of the problem and alleviate tension or pain occurring in the joint.



Patients who have been dealing with TMD symptoms for years may already see adverse signs on their teeth like excessive wearing, chipping, or cracking. In these instances, Dr. Huefner is not only able to help relieve their pain and tension but can also help restore their smiles with the full cosmetic options he offers. Dr. Huefner encourages all patients in the Orange County, Newport Beach, and Irvine, CA areas who are experiencing one or more symptoms of TMD to seek a consultation and learn how their dental health, as well as their overall health, can be improved with proper diagnosis and treatment.



About Dr. Norman Huefner

Dr. Huefner has been practicing dentistry in Orange County for more than three decades. He is recognized as one of the leading cosmetic dentists in the industry and has treated a wide range of celebrity patients. He has been featured in numerous magazines, newspapers, and dental journals and regularly travels across the country to teach other dentists about the most advanced and updated techniques in the industry.



For more information about Dr. Norman Huefner and the services he offers for Orange County residents who are struggling with jaw or facial pain from TMD, please visit http://www.DrHuefner.com.