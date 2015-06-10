Orange, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/10/2015 --Independent fashion recruiter CM InStyle reports resounding success in the second quarter of 2015. The company recruits talented professionals to increase fashion brand recognition for various labels nationwide. Founded by Claudia Morales, a Talent Acquisition Specialist, CM InStyle works to relieve hiring demands and ensure smooth workflow in the fashion industry. Workflow that entails brand management and overall brand aesthetics.



Morales said of her company's expertise, "It's one thing to get a fashion brand into the right retail stores. But first a team of talented professionals work their magic behind the scenes to cultivate that brand's recognition factor. CM InStyle finds those pros and connects them with the brands they're well-suited for."



Recognizing the significant benefits of developing innovative partnerships CM InStyle works on a contingency basis. Their creative recruitment style doesn't require clients to pay until they find the workforce member they're looking for. There are no upfront fees and the company assures affordable pricing. Going beyond just the search for fashion industry professionals, CM InStyle provides services up to 90 days after hiring to ensure employee and client satisfaction.



Working across a variety of fashion jobs CM InStyle offers placement in multiple positions. The company represents professionals in numerous fields including: fashion design, menswear, footwear and jewelry design, public relations, merchandise marketing, art direction and fabric R&D.



CM InStyle is a independent fashion recruiter located in Orange, California. Founded by Claudia Morales, a Talent Acquisition Specialist with a degree in International Manufacturing & Product Development from FIDM, the company recruits professionals proficient in brand management.



