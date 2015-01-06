Orange County Real Estate Agency Offers Up to $25k off Down Payments for Home Buyers

Irvine, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/06/2015 --By offering a considerable foot in the door, an OC real estate agency creates every reason for homebuyers to start 2015 off in a new home. Making an offer not easily refused, Select Home is giving those in the market for new digs up to $25k off their down payment. Based in Orange County, Select Home calls it their 'new business plan for the home buyer' the Down Payment Assistance Program and thus proving that it really is easy to fall in love with a sunny So. Cal. property just in time for the New Year.



Michael Shadab, a real estate broker with OC Select Home, said of the program for down payment assistance, "Though there are several local and government programs available in the form of grants or loans to help home buyers get into a property, we have a new plan. What sets us apart is, our program is designed to be just like a gift to our homebuyer. We're so focused on their ability to purchase a new home that we walk them through the process entirely. Even if it means as much as $25k comes off the final bill for their dream home."



The OC Home Buyer Down Payment Assistance Program is designed only for homebuyers and is applied at the close of escrow. The amount of assistance ranges from $5,000 to $25,000 for a desired property. To complete the process, a property buyer must complete a registration form and receive pre-qualification by the lender. Additionally, this assistance program is only for clients that have OC Select Home representing them as their selling agent.



OC Select Home is a real estate agency located in Orange County, California with 20 years of experience in and around Southern California. The agency recently launched their Down Payment Assistance Program for homebuyers in search of a residence in 2015.



