Orange County Sign Company, WesCo Signs Orange County Now Open

Founded in 2006, Orance County Sign Company WesCo Signs has made a name for itself in the signage industry, providing businesses of all sizes and types with extraordinary signage options. WesCo Signs strives to deliver exceptional service and results for their clients. Whether you have a new idea or need help with inspiration, the team at WesCo Signs has every specialist you'll need to create a completely customized experience for you and your business. With a team of extremely talented graphic designers with an eye for detail, to innovative architects, and beyond, they are your one-stop-shop for all of your signage needs. There is a reason why WesCo Signs is the leading signage company in all of Southern California–and that is because their work and services are unmatched. Each team member utilizes their skills and talent to ensure that their clients receive a product that breaks barriers and is captivating to all.



With over 15 years of providing businesses with one-of-a-kind signage, you can expect the best every step of the way. They pride themselves on every single design that they create, as each one is completely unique and innovatively designed. If you are looking for the top signage company, you can count on WesCo Signs to exceed your expectations, providing you with the signage of your dreams that will surely contribute to your company's success.



WesCo Signs specializes in a number of different signage services, including:



Cabinet Signs

Cabinet signs are panels that are attached to the interior or exterior of your business that display your company name and logo. It is an eco-friendly option that allows you to showcase your unique business name and logo, creatively done on a flat canvas. The size of cabinet signs can vary depending on your preference and you can customize your sign to your liking, as you can have your business name and logo either printed or have different letter types on the service. The options for cabinet signs are endless, as you can choose to extend the dimensional letters at different depths and sizes or add neon lights or LED lights of your choice.



Channel Letters

Channel letters are the perfect choice for business owners who want three-dimensional characters that are meticulously crafted with high-quality sheet metal, plastic, or aluminum. Utilizing state-of-the-art technology, it allows the letters to be uniquely bent according to your preferences of size, font, cutting sharp, or accurate edges for your channel letters.



Dimensional Letters

If you are interested in signage with bold lettering that is raised from the building or ground, then dimensional letters may be the perfect option for you, as they are made to expand your business' representation past the realm of possibility and create an eye-catching result.



Interior Signs

Interior signs can be displayed in your lobby, front office, or even personal office. It can create an eye-catching display that motivates your business' workflow and perfectly depicts your company, which will certainly liven up a blank wall in your office space with the name of your company and logo. You can add light and color that will leave a great impression for visitors of your business. You can choose from a variety of materials, applications, and styles according to your preference.



Monument Signs

Monument signs are grand structures that are self-supporting to display your business' name and logo in lights. They can be shaped to your liking and you have the control to choose the material, lighting, and much more.



Neon Signs

Neon signage brings a striking radiance during the day and a powerful glow at night. You can choose from all sizes, shapes, designs, and colors to help bring your neon vision to life.



Pylon/Pole Signs

Pylon signs, otherwise known as pole signs, are raised to great heights to attract attention from passersby, even from a mile away. This is the perfect option for extending your sign to the sky with the perfect design executed by our specialists.



To learn more about the many different signage options offered at WesCo Signs



About WesCo Signs

WesCo Signs, the best sign company in Orange County, has been providing exceptional service and results for clients for over 15 years. They pride themselves on creating one-of-a-kind signage perfect for any business, no matter the size or type. If you are looking for completely unique and innovative banners and signs in Orange County for your business, visit their website or contact them at (310) 538-5538.