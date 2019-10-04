Orlando, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/04/2019 --Looking for a place to kick back, relax, and forget about the stresses of work for a while? At Orange Lake Resort-North Village, you'll find 8 amazing pool areas and a wide range of activities and amenities so you will never fall short in your search.



Located in Kissimmee, Florida, the beautiful sunshine state, this vacation spot is the perfect place to chill out. Their refreshing pools provide enjoyable activities and opportunities to relax. This resort offers an Olympic sized pool for swimming and hot tubs for soaking and relaxing. While you lay back and get a tan, your kids can enjoy the Splash Lagoon waterpark. If that's not enough, you can unwind and let the water carry you on the resort's lazy river.



Looking to relax in an active way? Orange Lake Resort-North Village boasts many lively amenities for you. If golf is your thing, you will not get bored. The resort has two championship courses, a miniature golf course, and a 9-hole walking course. If golf does not interest you, don't worry; they also have basketball, lighted tennis courts, sand volleyball, and more.



The spacious rooms are just as great as the activities. The air-conditioned units range from 1 to 3 bedrooms. Each unit is equipped with either 1 to 2 bathrooms. The studios are also equipped with a full kitchen just for you. If you need to clean your clothes, the resort offers laundry facilities for your use. Sit and relax in your gorgeous villa by watching TV or stepping out on the balcony to enjoy a Florida sunset.



Attractions Nearby to Visit

The Orlando area is home to more theme parks and shopping centers than you can count. With this resort located only 20 minutes away from the Disney ® theme parks, your family will never get bored. You can view Cinderella's castle at Magic Kingdom ® or explore the many countries at Epcot ®. For the thrill-seekers, the Universal ® parks have exciting and hair-raising rollercoasters with breathtaking twists and loops. SeaWorld ® provides a number of entertaining aquatic animal shows you won't want to miss, along with their towering rollercoasters. Theme parks are a fabulous way to have a stress-free and fun-filled vacation that satisfies every member of the family.



