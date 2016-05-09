Orange Theory Fitness Opens Its Doors to Gainsville: Dynamics Physical Therapy to Attend

Haymarket, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/09/2016 --Dynamics Physical Therapy is proud to welcome Orange Theory Fitness to Gainesville and they'll be seated at a vendor table at the event to assist community members interested in getting in shape, but who may have an injury that holds them back.



The event kicks off at 5 p.m. and comes to a conclusion at 8 p.m. Those in attendance will have the opportunity to explore the new gym and enjoy a fun-filled, exciting 60-minute workout. Also for the pleasure of community members, they'll have loads of appetizers, drinks, goodies, activities for children, prizes at the door, raffles and vendors.



And before you leave, make sure you grab your complementary heart rate monitor and your very own VIP kit. During this grand opening celebration, participants will have the chance to enter into a raffle to win a free month's membership, local vendor gift cards, OT Wristband Heart Monitors, OTF apparel, OTF gear, and more by bringing a friend along and having the friend join, too. With each friend that joins, you'll be entered into the raffle. The more friends that you bring along that join Orange Theory Fitness, the more chances you'll have to win.



About Orange Theory Fitness

With locations throughout the U.S., Orange Theory Fitness creates workouts for anyone and everyone. Workout in a group setting with others just as pumped up as you and keep each other motivated while sculpting and getting in shape. Workouts are available in three memberships: Orange Basic, Orange Elite, and Orange Premier. Memberships are month-to-month with no contract.



Family add-on discounts are also available to club members who qualify. Because the intensity of your workout at Orange Theory Fitness depends on your unique heart rate, your workout is adjusted accordingly, ensuring that you're not over-worked or under-worked. Get in shape, increase energy and feel great at Orange Theory.



About Dynamics Physical Therapy

Dynamics Physical Therapy has three convenient locations for patients interested in rehabilitation for chronic pain, sports-related injury, and more, which include Gainesville, Herndon, and Haymarket, Virginia. With the goal and focus to "return patients to their quality of life," it's no wonder Dynamics Physical Therapy will be in attendance at Orange Theory's open house May 12th.



Regardless of your injury or pain type, the skilled, educated, and highly-trained physical therapists of Dynamics Physical Therapy will put you on the right path to your own personalized recovery solution. Just as Orange Theory's philosophy and approach revolves around an individualized approach, Dynamics Physical Therapy knows, too, that each person and injury is unique, therefore requiring a unique, specialized approach.



Dynamics Physical Therapy's individualized care approach includes open communication with the patient and the patient's doctor to ensure ultimate success during rehabilitation and recovery. They foster an environment of both healing and learning. Providers' specializations include: Vestibular Certification, Manual Therapy Certifications, and Orthopaedic Specializations.



To learn more about Orange Theory Fitness and Dynamics Physical Therapy, come to the open house on Thursday, May 12th!



For more information, please visit http://www.dynamicsphysicaltherapy.com/