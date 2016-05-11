Mansfield, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/11/2016 --Best Dentist in Mansfield TX: Doctors Anderson, Castle, and Mahoney in Mansfield TX are excited to announce a "FREE DENTAL DAY" taking place on May 18, 2016 sponsored by Orchard Dental. Free dental exams and X-rays are being offered from 8:00 am to 11:00 am with no catch whatsoever. The public is invited to participate. Following the offer, the practicing dentist will be on hand to discuss "how Invisalign can change your life." Local staff are from Chase Bank, Olive Beauty Lounge, Subway, the Methodist Mansfield Medical Center and the nail shop are VIP and everyone who lives in Mansfield is welcome to get FREE exam and X-rays, no strings attached. Come see why Orchard was voted best dentist in Mansfield TX.



The world of dentistry is ever expanding: most everyone needs some type of service. Orchard Dental includes procedures and treatments such as teeth whitening, crowns, root canals, dentures, and extractions to name a few. Very high quality materials and instruments are used to make sure accurate and precise dental treatment is given to every patient. The dentists stand behind their treatment and even warranty their crowns for up to 5 years. At Orchard Dental, the dentists' primary concern is to help educate their patients and help keep teeth healthy and one's smile bright.



Orchard Dental, located in Mansfield TX, prides themselves on their large contingency of happy patients. Their motto is to bend over backwards as part of our everyday job descriptions. They warranty what they do and stand by quality work at an affordable price.



"Your smile is connected to so many great things in life, including your health, happiness, successes, and creating great relationships. At Orchard Dental, we're happy to provide you with the dental care that makes a difference in your health and life."



About Orchard Dental

Orchard Dental is a pillar of the Mansfield TX community and was founded with the purpose of delivering the highest quality dental care at affordable prices to our to the Mansfield community. Orchard Dental is located at Orchard Dental 2771 E. Broad Street, Ste 221 Mansfield, TX 76063 Phone: 817-473-2277.



Patients at Orchard Dental are supremely welcomed. Their schedules are respected and appointments occur at the stated time. Amenities abound including blankets, neck pillows, warm towelettes, a coffee bar including bottled waters, and TVs in every operatory. It is our goal to make you feel as comfortable as possible, feeling right at home as we treat you like a close friend. Patient privacy and security of information is a priority. The state-of-the-art practice is very accommodating and technologically advanced, allowing staff to keep patients comfortable while providing excellent dental care to the entire family. It's easy to make an appointment by calling 817-473-2277 or online at OrchardFamilySmiles.com. FREE Teeth Whitening in Mansfield TX with PPO Insurance.



