Oregon Personal Injury Attorney Don Corson Named Distinguished Trial Lawyer of the Year

Eugene, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/28/2020 --The Oregon Trial Lawyers Association (OTLA) has named Don Corson, of The Corson & Johnson Law Firm, the Distinguished Trial Lawyer for 2020. Having offered his distinctive mix of compassion and commitment to Oregonians throughout his successful career, Corson accepted the honor in his typical low-key style.



Widely acknowledged in his field, Corson's extensive experience in personal injury law speaks of his fundamental philosophy. He believes that all his work should be done in pursuit of his client's best interests, and through each client's case, the law can sometimes help thousands more to avoid similar harm in the future. With this determination to protect individuals and communities, he has been recognized as the distinguished trial lawyer in Oregon.



"Throughout his career, Don has proven himself to be a lawyer's lawyer. Judges and juries alike respect and admire him. He sets a very high standard for ethics and professionalism," says Judge Kantor.



Recognized as one of the best personal injury law firms in Oregon, The Corson & Johnson Law Firm offers free initial consultations and comprehensive personalized legal services in personal injury, product liability, nursing home abuse, and wrongful death cases.



For more information, visit https://www.corsonjohnsonlaw.com/.



About The Corson & Johnson Law Firm

With proven trial results, Corson & Johnson goes beyond financial compensation for their clients. They seek to make the community safer by holding accountable irresponsible corporations and others who act wrongfully.



About OTLA

The Oregon Trial Lawyer Association's mission is to ensure access to Oregon's justice system, promote juries, and promote jury service. OTLA advocates for Oregonians' rights, and OTLA members represent injured consumers, patients, workers, employees, and all Oregonians. Their work promotes safer products, workers' rights, access to quality health care, a healthier environment, and elimination of discrimination in the workplace.



