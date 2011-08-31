CashAdvance.com's Oregon Consumer Resource Section Has Arrived

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/31/2011 --CashAdvance.com is committed to remaining the most trusted resource for information regarding payday loans within the state of Oregon. State policies and regulations can change annually and vary between each state, and CashAdvance.com remains dedicated to keeping up-to-date content regarding any regulation changes that may occur for its Oregon residents. CashAdvance.com has launched its Oregon Consumer Resource section so state residents can have easy access to all relevant information regarding cash advances, all at their own convenience.



According to leading CashAdvance.com financial news expert Adam Hilliard, "Our Oregon Consumer Resource will dispel any misconceptions or uncertainty surrounding the cash advance process in Oregon, equip you with practical advice for averting financial crisis, answer your myriad loan questions, and ultimately guide you on the road to taking control of your financial future."



Oregon residents have expressed a great deal of interest and frustration over many of the reform laws that have passed in their state. With the Oregon Consumer Resource, customers can now navigate through laws and regulations, how to best protect themselves as consumers, and read up on comprehensive information regarding the loan process itself with CashAdvance.com's easy navigation tools. These new resources provide an easy pathway to learning about the regulations of any Oregon cash advance.



In addition, users will be able to access relevant information about loan alternatives within their respective localities. Residents within the state of Oregon will find all the useful information at their disposal to be informed and conscientious consumers before initiating a payday loan. CashAdvance.com will provide Oregon residents with all the necessary information they need about legalities within the state, so consumers can make informed decisions regarding their financial future. Finally, the Consumer Protection page details the process by which consumers can verify the legitimacy of a payday lender and report possible violations of consumer rights. Find out about a range of consumer protections put into place by contacting local Oregon consumer protection agencies compiled by CashAdvance.com's seasoned team of industry experts.



CashAdvance.com highly advises its visitors to carefully review, research, and understand the entire process of these short-term loans before applying for an actual loan. Remember, cash advances or payday loans should not be used as long-term financial obligations and should be used only for short-term cash needs.



CashAdvance.com adheres to industry best practices in its continuing efforts to ensure consumers the most convenient and reliable payday loan experience possible.