CashAdvance.com Unveils Insightful Oregon Loan Process Resource

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/06/2012 --CashAdvance.com is happy to announce the launch of the Oregon Loan Process page. Since many consumers have turned to cash advances in order to help them out of an urgent financial need, it has become increasingly important to ensure they are entirely informed about the serious financial decisions they make. The Oregon Loan Process page has been created as a way of ensuring that consumers in the state are aware of the current regulations regarding payday loans where they live.



According to leading CashAdvance.com financial news expert Adam Hilliard, "Our Oregon Loan Process page will dispel any misconceptions or uncertainty surrounding the cash advance process in Oregon, equip you with practical advice for averting financial crisis, answer your myriad loan questions, and ultimately guide you on the road to taking control of your financial future."



Since payday loans have been prohibited in the state due to strict lending regulations, it is important to inform Oregon consumers about the risks involved with taking out a payday loan in the state. The Oregon Loan Process page informs consumers of the current prohibition in the state, allowing them to be prepared when solicited by a scam artist trying to take advantage of their need.



The Loan Process page is only one part of the Oregon Consumer Resource, a series of articles and pages created to provide consumers in Oregon with all the important information on the payday loan industry in their state. Since payday loans in the state are illegal, any entity offering them should be viewed with suspicion. Oregonians can find out more by using the Consumer Protection page.



While consumers can find an abundance of information when going to the Oregon Consumer Protection page, ultimately what they are given is a convenient place to find all the resources their state provides consumers who are seeking help. Each agency comes with an explanation so consumers can find which one can help them. Also, contact information for state institutions is listed. Consumers can locate phone numbers, email addresses, and links to take them to a reliable and correct source with additional information.



“CashAdvance.com strives continually to ensure consumer protection by providing the knowledge and resources necessary for consumers to make informed financial decisions,” says CashAdvance.com spokesperson Hanna Wellman. “The Consumer Resource pages are a wealth of information arming consumers with the resources with which to actively preserve their rights, while providing recourse to regulatory agencies capable of remedying fraudulent lending practices.”