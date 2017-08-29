Baltimore, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/29/2017 --On Saturday, September 9th, The Living Legacy Foundation will host the 9th Annual Donate Life Family Fun Run 5K at the Camden Yards Sports Complex to celebrate organ, eye, and tissue donation and transplantation and honor the donors and families who make it possible. Donor families and friends, recipients, living donors, hospital staff, transplant waiting list candidates, and other donation supporters in the Maryland community will come together to run, walk, honor, celebrate, and inspire everyone to give the gift of life.



While many lives were saved in 2016, there are still thousands of Marylanders waiting for a transplant. Nationally, a staggering 22 people die every day waiting. By registering as an organ, eye, and tissue donor, one person has the potential to save 8 lives through organ donation and enhance over 50 lives through tissue donation.



ABOUT THE DONATE LIFE FAMILY FUN RUN:



- A 5K race and 1K walk starting at the Camden Yards Sports Complex in Baltimore.



- Many participants decorate their t-shirts and run or walk in honor of their loved one who was a donor or received a life-saving transplant.



- The event also features food trucks, kids activities, music and entertainment, a photo booth, and many activities to connect participants to our life-saving mission.



INTERVIEW OPPORTUNITIES:



This event is an ideal opportunity for media to interview living donors, donor families (who have donated their loved one's organs, eyes, or tissues), and transplant recipients and waitlist candidates (who have received a transplant or are currently waiting for a transplant).



- Doug Wetzel – received a lifesaving liver transplant after suffering from heatstroke while competing in a triathlon in 2015. Doug is the Executive Chef at Gertrude's Restaurant in Baltimore and will also be serving up his famous donuts at the Fun Run event.



- Dr. Macey Henderson – donated her kidney to her cousin, Marc, in 2009, and is also a donor family member. Macey is a research scientist at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and specializes in living donor follow-up.



- Ray Harris – a two-time kidney transplant recipient and currently on the wait-list for his third transplant. Ray is a dedicated advocate for kidney disease and organ donation awareness.



EVENT DETAILS:

What: Donate Life Family Fun Run 5K

When: September 9th, 2017. Registration starts at 7am - Race starts at 9am

Where: Camden Yards Sports Complex

More Info: http://www.donatelifefunrun.org