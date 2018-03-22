Organic Baby Personal Care and Household Products Brand MADE OF Wins Prestigious Editor's Choice NEXTY Award for Best New Natural Living Product

Brooklyn, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/22/2018 --The new organic baby and household products brand MADE OF™ received the prestigious Editor's Choice NEXTY Award for Best New Natural Living Product at last week's New Hope Network Natural Products Expo West.



MADE OF, one of only five Editor's Choice award winners, was selected by the New Hope Network from more than 3,500 expo exhibitors. The Brooklyn-based company was recognized for displaying innovation, integrity and inspiration while delivering trusted and sustainable consumer products.



MADE OF co-founder Igor Bekker said that the company is setting the standard for retail partner and consumer transparency with its Ultimate Transparency™ commitment, which exposes to its consumers every product's ingredients, origin, certifications and actual test results from independent laboratory and where the product is manufactured.



"We are thrilled to be recognized for the high quality of our organic baby and personal care and household products as well as our commitment to sustainability and transparency," Bekker said. "Consumers are more educated than ever before. We want parents to know everything about our products, from the origin of ingredients to detailed independent laboratory testing results to where they are made."



The company's initial product line includes baby shampoo & body wash, baby powder, diaper rash cream, nipple balm, baby sunscreen, baby body lotion, diapers, baby wipes, multi-surface cleaner, dish soap and hand soap. All products are made in the United States except diapers, which are manufactured in Mexico.



MADE OF is launching direct-to-consumer with monthly subscription options at www.madeof.com in April and plans to sell products in retail stores later in the year.



During a pre-launch on its website http://www.madeof.com in late 2017, all products sold out almost immediately. More than 20,000 parents signed up to receive back-in-stock notifications. In addition, MADE OF has developed a strong community of content partners, including mommy bloggers, social media influencers and natural and organic personal care experts and a medical advisory board.



Jessie Shafer, content director at New Hope Network and one of the NEXTY judges, said that award recipients represent the future of the natural products industry.



"Our industry can have a huge influence on how big manufacturers and mainstream buyers think about consumer packaged goods," Shafer said. "The winners of our NEXTY awards inspire change and integrity in everything from ingredients to packaging."



For more information, please visit http://www.madeof.com.