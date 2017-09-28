Organic Dry Cleaners and Laundry Partners with BizIQ

Scottsdale, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/28/2017 --Organic Dry Cleaners and Laundry, an owner-operated dry cleaning company serving area residents for 25 years, is pleased to announce it has entered into a partnership with BizIQ, a Phoenix-based online marketing company that works with small businesses throughout the United States and Canada.



By teaming up with BizIQ, Organic Dry Cleaners and Laundry hopes to build on its reputation for providing high quality, individualized clothing services by bolstering its internet presence and launching a strategic marketing campaign. BizIQ has years of experience working with businesses like the dry cleaners in Scottsdale, AZ, including other companies within the dry cleaning industry.



In the first weeks of the partnership, BizIQ is focused largely on putting together a marketing strategy for the dry cleaners in Scottsdale, AZ, as well as on the development and launching of a new website for the company. Organic Dry Cleaners and Laundry's new website will provide a comprehensive overview of the company's services and will also feature twice-monthly blog content. All content on the new site will be written by professional copywriters with knowledge and understanding of dry cleaning and related topics.



A key component of BizIQ's work with clients like Organic Dry Cleaners and Laundry is the use of search engine optimization (SEO) when putting together online marketing materials. SEO is proven to raise the profile of local businesses in particular, as it boosts their rankings in Google search results and makes them more visible within their service area.



"Our first focus has always been on providing our customers with the highest quality services, and doing so with the least possible impact on our environment," said Sam Kanabar, owner of Organic Dry Cleaners and Laundry. "We've built a reputation for quality in every aspect of our work, and we're excited that BizIQ is going to be working with us to bring that reputation into the digital space in a meaningful way. We're looking forward to seeing how this partnership takes shape in the coming weeks and months."



About Organic Dry Cleaners and Laundry

Organic Dry Cleaners and Laundry was established in 1992 and provides customers in Scottsdale and Phoenix with non-toxic dry cleaning and laundry services. The company is focused on quality and convenience, offering free pickup and delivery of laundry and dry cleaning. In addition, the business provides alterations and other specialty services.



For more information, please visit http://organiccleanersaz.com/.



To learn more about BizIQ and its expertise regarding local search engine optimization, or to view its extensive list of service options, please visit https://biziq.com/.