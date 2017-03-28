Organic, Semi-Prepared Shakshuka – Delicious Meal Is Stewing on Kickstarter

Ithaca, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/28/2017 --Pantry To Pan has developed a shelf stable, semi-prepared shakshuka starter. After launching on Kickstarter, they have raised over $14,000 (38% of $37,500) in the first week. With a successful completion of the Kickstarter, this NY owned company will sell its convenient, organic, and delicious semi-prepared meal across America.



Find us on Kickstarter at: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/pantrytopan/organic-shakshuka-semi-prepared-for-delicious-conv



Though Pantry to Pan opened their doors in January 2017, their business has been stewing in the mind of their founder for years. "Eating is my life and cooking is my solace," founder Stephen Hollabaugh says. "I've cooked shakshuka for many years now. After I started canning my shakshuka for a quick meal, I realized I'm not the only one who would benefit."



Stephen turned to Kickstarter in order to fund the first production run. In only 1 week, they have reached 38% of their $37,500 goal. Stephen notes, "Semi-prepared meals are resonating with a large swathe of consumers. We all want to control the quality of the food we eat and serve. We also don't have hours to spend in the kitchen. By cooking with an organic base like this Shakshuka Starter, we can balance convenience with other fresh vegetables and proteins."



About Pantry To Pan

Pantry To Pan is located in Ithaca, NY. The company was founded by Stephen Hollabaugh, an engineer and Cornell alumnus. Years in the making, Pantry To Pan has developed the perfect recipe for a semi-prepared shakshuka starter. Upon successful completion of their Kickstarter campaign, they look forward to spreading the joys of shakshuka. Eating together is an intimate experience; they hope to bridge gaps and start conversations by sharing ancient dishes from beautiful cultures.