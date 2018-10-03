Organicer Combines the Best of Smart and Analog Planning in the Ultimate Organizing Solution

Gornja Radgona, Slovenia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/03/2018 --As the world becomes increasingly fast-paced, proper planning and organization have become more important than ever before. Even with the advent of digital and smart planners, many people still prefer to plan their schedules manually using pen and paper. The Organicer combines these two approaches, giving users the ability to write things down, then transfer them to their smartphones and other mobile devices for easy access while on the go.



Combining smart and analog planning eliminates the need for entering events and tasks into the calendar several times to accommodate both paper and digital planners. This minimizes the risk of forgetting important engagements. When customers purchase an Organicer planner, they'll get a traditional paper planner, as well as access to the associated mobile app.



With the app, users can scan QR codes, signaling the app to copy the handwritten text. The app's algorithms can decode handwritten calendar entries and to-do lists, transferring all of the necessary information into the app's calendar so users can access their schedules and tasks from anywhere.



The app utilizes state-of-the-art encryption technology to keep users' sensitive data safe from hackers. It also backs up all of the data in the cloud so that users won't lose their calendars if they switch to a new device. The paper planner includes yearly, monthly and weekly planners, allowing users to see their schedules in their preferred formats. It also incorporates habit trackers to keep users on track with their fitness, nutrition and other ongoing goals.



To help bring the Organicer to market, the creators intend to launch a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter. The campaign will have a funding goal of $15,000 and will run for just over a month. The funds raised will go towards printing the paper planners, as well as finalizing the development of the mobile app in advance of its release.



Campaign backers can get an Organicer planner for just $33. After all of the early-bird offers have been claimed, the Kickstarter price will go up to $39. For every Organicer purchased, the creators will make a donation to Barefoot College, one of the leading charities promoting education in poor rural areas around the globe. Backers can expect to receive their planners in December 2018. The mobile app will be fully operational by January 2019 so users can get started with keeping their schedules organized just in time for the New Year.