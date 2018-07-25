OrganicProductsforHome.com Makes Buying Organic Simple and Affordable

Old Saybrook, CT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/25/2018 --Eddie is excited to announce the launch of his newest website venture, https://OrganicProductsforHome.com. This organic boutique is designed to offer high-quality care products for skin and hair for customers of all ages. Customers shopping the website will find a wonderful selection of bath products, including soaps and gels for the body and shampoos for hair. Skin care products include moisturizing body lotions, oils and creams from trusted organic and all-natural brands like Alba Botanica, EO, Kiss My Face and more. The products available are made from high-quality ingredients, like shea butter, coconut oil, essential oils and more, and many are hypoallergenic, making them ideal for sensitive skin.



OrganicProductsforHome.com was launched in March 2018. Over the years, Eddie has realized the importance of using quality products for body and skin care and the great impact it can have on his own skin and appearance. While everyone can benefit from using organic body lotions, soaps and shampoos, older customers will especially appreciate the wide selection of products for sensitive skin. It's vital to minimize the damage of environmental factors like UV rays, pollutants and harsh chemicals on the skin. Eddie is happy to provide a wide selection of shielding and regenerating products, like sun screens, face soaps and healing oils to help customers to look and feel their best.



In the future, customers can expect the product selection on OrganicProductsforHome.com to continue to expand. Not only will the array of bath, body and hair supply continue to grow, customers will also be able to find organic cosmetics, phosphate-free detergents, herbal remedies and so much more. Eddie is excited to expand his offerings in order to become a one-stop shop for quality organic products.



To complement the main website, Eddie is also launching a blog at https://OrganicProductsforHomeBlog.com. Customers visiting the website will be able to find information about current products, upcoming product updates as well as tips and tricks about hair and body care.



About OrganicProductsforHome.com

OrganicProductsforHome.com is a division of EEM Creative Concepts and is owned and operated by Eddie, a web entrepreneur.



Eddie

https://OrganicProductsforHome.com