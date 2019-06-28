Organizations Across the Globe Are Showcasing Themselves on the Charidy App

Brooklyn, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/28/2019 --Charidy's new promo video (click here to watch) shows, if you are on the Charidy App, you're in good company. We wanted to take a moment to spotlight some of the incredible organizations currently enrolled and using the Charidy App. Check out our features below:



Kahn Academy: Khan Academy's mission is to provide a FREE, world-class education for anyone, anywhere. Students practice at their own pace, first filling in gaps in their understanding and then accelerating their learning. Created by experts, Khan Academy's library of trusted, standards-aligned practice and lessons covers math K-12 through early college, grammar, science, history, AP®, SAT®, and more. It's all free for learners and teachers. Pretty incredible, right?!



Rise Against Hunger: Rise Against Hunger is driven by the vision of a world without hunger. Their mission is to end hunger in this lifetime by providing food and life-changing aid to the world's most vulnerable and creating a global commitment to mobilize the necessary resources. WOW!



Met Council: The Metropolitan Council on Jewish Poverty is the voice of the Jewish poor and the first line of defense for their community's needy. They are proud to fight poverty through comprehensive social services. Met Council provides comprehensive social services to aid, sustain, and empower more than 225,000 poor and near-poor New Yorkers.



Chesapeake Conservancy: Chesapeake Conservancy believes that the Chesapeake is a national treasure that should be accessible for everyone and a place where wildlife can thrive. They are conservation entrepreneurs that use technology to enhance the pace and quality of conservation to help build parks, trails and public access sites.



Blue Sphere Foundation: Blue Sphere Foundation works to safeguard the planet's oceans, halting the destruction of threatened marine species and habitats. They go where there are urgent threats and critical resource gaps, and act quickly to establish the necessary groundwork for others to join in. They believe art and media are essential tools to spark curiosity and inspire action. Pretty amazing!



Habitat for Humanity: Habitat for Humanity partners with people in every community, and all over the world, to help build or improve a place people in need can call home. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. Habitat homeowners achieve the strength, stability and independence they need to build a better life for themselves and for their families.



Play 4 Autism: Play4Autism is a NYC based organization that seeks to increase the public's awareness and acceptance of autism, while improving the quality of life and hope for children. They help improve the self-esteem & social interaction of children who are on the spectrum, through interactive activities in a healthy, loving and accepting environment. This physical activity is used to increase their communication and leadership skills plus teach them how to sustain regular lifelong physical activity as a foundation for a healthy, productive and fulfilling life.



St. Louis Children's Choir: St. Louis Children's Choirs includes about 450 talented young singers (ages 6 to 18) from more than 200 schools and 85 zip codes in Missouri and Illinois who bring their artistry and love of classical, sacred, contemporary, and world music to the concert stage for everyone to enjoy.



We hope you enjoyed reading about these incredible organizations that we have been so lucky to partner with. Our mission here at Charidy is support and enable organizations to spread the word about their cause and through the Charidy App, donating is easier than ever.



