Organizing Your Baby Registry Now Available in iOS and Android Market

Southlake, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/04/2014 --HHI Classic Distribution announced today the release of its iList Apps(R) Baby Registry, a customizable app for creating and sharing a single baby registry with gift choices from multiple stores. The app, available for both iPhone and Android, offers a one-stop approach to baby registries and planning baby showers, taking all the guesswork out of the process while making it as easy and fun as can be.



Planning for a baby naturally is a complicated, often confusing and difficult process for all concerned, and the baby registry can be a bit overwhelming at times. The new app was created by a group of people who have been there, and have consistently strived to make their busy lives easier and more fun. The Baby Registry app is the first of a series, which will also include the Wedding Registry, and Shopping Registry apps for virtually any task.



Whether planning a traditional (or not so traditional) baby shower, or just keeping busy in the meantime while planning for the new addition to make his or her appearance, a baby registry is something every new parent will want to have set up. But why limit your options to one or two stores, and what do you do if you don't have the time to wander around and scan everything you would like into the system?



iList Apps(R) Baby Registry is a one-stop platform for baby registries and baby shower planning, to keep the power in the palm of your hands. After creating an account, it is easy to add wish items manually, from a website, or in the store using bar code scanning. Adding pictures and editing details that might warrant more detail than the site or description gives, including what colors you like or are planning for, safety rating preferences, and availability limitations will also aid those that have access to your registry as well.



"Typically, well-wishers have to visit multiple stores and download multiple registries, and it can get confusing," said James McNeilly, President of HHI Classic Distribution. "Our goal was to create a customizable list app that lets you create and share a single baby registry without having to register at every store in town." Having a registry based in the cloud makes it much easier to combine needs from multiple stores or online, in one simple list. Simply share the list to family and friends through Share with Friends option and allow them to see the list as you update it, and it will update from their end as they purchase items from it. There is also a web-browser login to aid in creating the list as well as updating, and customizing options, allowing you to sync multiple devices to continually update and check in. "Add To Registry" button that users can put in their browser's Favorites bar and add items straight from the web.



This app will also aid with your shower invitations. So not only will guests be instantly clued in to your preferences and needs, but also to when and where they can bring the gifts to celebrate your new addition!



Key Features:



* A barcode scanner to quickly (and easily) add any item to your registry from anywhere

* "Add to Registry" button in browsers to add items from any website

* Automatic categorization of items to easily organize list

* Picture icons of items

* Easily share your registry list with your family and friends.

* Ability to add details and comments to listings

* Mark Favorite products to add it to your list at a later point

* Automatically updates as you update the list



Device Requirements:



* Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch. Optimized for iPhone 5

* Available for both Android and iOS

* For Android: Found in the Google Play app, or online in the Google Play store, and requires version 4.0 and up

* Requires iOS 6.0 or later, found in the iTunes store

* 12.0 MB



Pricing and Availability:



Baby Registry 3.1 is Free and available worldwide through the App Store in the Productivity category. There is also an Android version available on Google Play.



About HHI Classic Distributor

HHI Classic Distributor is a partnership formed by family and friends that have strived to make their busy lifestyles easier and more straightforward while still maintaining some time for fun. We believe that life is hard enough so we have designed numerous smartphone applications that encompass expertise, originality, inventiveness and innovation without adding complexity! Our ultimate objective is to make life easier and more fun. The perception of time is shortened when you're having fun.



Baby Registry 3.1 - http://www.ilistapp.com/ilist_v2/

Download from iTunes - https://itunes.apple.com/app/baby-registry/id455971708

Download from Google Play - https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ilist.baby