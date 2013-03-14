Organovo Holdings & ATP Oil & Gas Trend Analysis Reports: (OTCQX: ONVO), (OTC Pink: ATPAQ)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/14/2013 --Organovo Holdings Inc. (OTCQX: ONVO) stock is at $3.36, down 8.45 percent from its previous close of $3.67. The stock opened the session at $3.68 which is also its highest price point for the session so far. Organovo Holdings stock’s lowest price point for the session stood at $3.27. The stock is currently below its 6-days EMA of $3.78 and 20 days EMA of $4.11, thus showing bearish trend. The stock is likely to go down to $3.25 in the coming trading session.



Upon breaching this level, Organovo Holdings is expected to touch $3.10. The company deals in 3D bioprinting technology.



Get the latest news and hints on how to successfully trade ONVO by getting the full trend analysis reports here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=ONVO



ATP Oil & Gas Corp. (OTC Pink: ATPAQ) stock is at $0.243, up 45.95 percent from its previous close of $0.17. Its latest trading volume has been recorded at 4.068 million shares, which is more than eight times higher than its average daily trading volume of 513,648 shares. The stock has made up movement with unusually high volume and thus shows bullish trend. It is likely to maintain its bullish stance in the short run and medium run.



The stock is likely to go up to $$0.245 level in the coming trading sessions. ATP Oil & Gas acquires and develops oil properties.



Find out if ATPAQ could maintain its bullish momentum in the very short term here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=ATPAQ



About WallStreetReport.net

WallStreetReport.net issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. WallStreetReport.net provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. WallStreetReport.net monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals WallStreetReport.net is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the WallStreetReport.net newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Wall Street Report believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading Penny Stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.WallStreetReport.net



Disclosure

WallStreetReport.net is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit WallStreetreport.Net website, for complete risks and disclosures.



BlueLys, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



For full disclaimer visit: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/disclaimer-2/



Contact Info:

Michael Baine

WALL STREET REPORT

info@WallStreetReport.net

347-905-5009