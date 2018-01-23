Organs-on-Chips: A $1 Billion Market in the Next Decade

Berlin, Germany -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/23/2018 --The Global Organ on a Chip market is set to exceed $1 billion by 2027, according to Arcluster, in its latest and most comprehensive report titled Worldwide Organ on a Chip (OOC) Market [by Segments (Devices, Services); by Types (Lung, Heart, Liver, Intestine, Kidney, Human, Placenta, Gut, Nerve, Others); by Regions (North America, Europe, APAC, CALA, MEA)]: Sizes and Forecasts (2018 – 2023). Arcluster forecasts substantial market growth for OOC devices and services across multiple types of OOCs.



The report states that OOCs offer a possible opportunity to replace current animal based testing and assessments over time. "OOCs provide tremendous potential if commercialization is aided by collaborative efforts across the value-chain and ecosystem." said Arun Nirmal, Research Director at Arcluster. "Regulators, medical professionals, scientists, technicians, and organizations need to collaborate to usher in the future of medicine through OOCs."



Arcluster's report on the Organ-on-a-Chip market spans 96 pages, and includes 34 market data tables and 30 figures and charts. Market Size and Forecasts of Organ-on-a-Chip are provided by



- Segments: Devices, Services



- Types: Lung-on-Chip, Heart-on-Chip, Liver-on-Chip, Intestine-on-Chip, Kidney-on-Chip, Human-on-Chip, Placenta-on -Chip, Brain-on-Chip, Gut-on-Chip, Nerve-on-Chip, Others



- Regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Central America and Latin America, Middle-East and Africa



