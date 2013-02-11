New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/11/2013 --- Nickelodeon and Activision Publishing, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) announced a worldwide, multi-year deal to develop and publish video games inspired by the new CG-animated series Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Under the new agreement, Activision has the global rights to produce interactive games based on the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles property.



Nickelodeon's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles premiered Sept. 29, 2012 and was an instant hit, drawing almost 12 million viewers during its premiere weekend.



Nickelodeon, now in its 33rd year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does.



Activision Publishing, Inc. is a leading worldwide developer, publisher and distributor of interactive entertainment and leisure products.



Find out where ATVI could be headed by getting the free full report here: http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/market-scan/?symbol=ATVI



France Telecom-Orange and Alcatel-Lucent (NYSE: ALU) recently announced the deployment of the world's first optical link offering a capacity of 400 Gigabits per second (Gbps) per wavelength in a live network.



Alcatel-Lucent has been entitled a Thomson Reuters 2012 Top 100 Global Innovator for its successes as one of the world's most advanced firms.



Alcatel Lucent SA is a France based company that proposes solutions used by service providers, businesses, and governments worldwide to offer voice, data, and video services to their own customers. It is also engaged in mobile, fixed, Internet Protocol (IP) and optics technologies, applications and services.



Find out more on ALU and its amazing volume here:



http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/market-scan/?symbol=ALU



About WallStreetScoop.net

WallStreetScoop.net issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders and short-term investors. WallStreetScoop.net provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver short-term gains.



WallStreetScoop.net monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals WallStreetScoop.net is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading small cap stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the WallStreetScoop.net newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Wall Street Scoop believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading Small stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the free membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.WallStreetScoop.net



Disclosure

WallStreetScoop.net is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit WallStreetScoop.Net website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Investor Alley, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



Contact Info:

Thomas Greene

Wall Street Scoop

info@wallstreetscoop.net

347-905-5009