OriginClear (OTCQB:OOIL) is a leading provider of water treatment solutions and the developer of a breakthrough water cleanup technology serving the rapidly growing $500 billion world market. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, OriginClear provides systems and services to treat water in a wide range of industries, such as municipal, pharmaceutical, semiconductors, industrial, and oil & gas. To rapidly grow this segment of the business, we strategically acquire profitable and well-managed water treatment companies, which allow us to expand our global market presence and technical expertise.



OriginClear Inc. (OTCQB:OOIL), a leading provider of water treatment solutions, announced on August 4, 2015 that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 100 percent of Dallas-based Progressive Water Treatment Inc., (PWT) for preferred stock that may be converted to common stock in three annual increments beginning 12 months from closing.



Under the agreement, PWT will become a wholly owned subsidiary of OriginClear. PWT is a profitable and fast-growing designer, builder and service provider for a wide range of industrial water treatment applications. PWT has forecast that its revenues will exceed $6 million in 2015. This marks the first transaction in OriginClear's corporate strategy to rapidly acquire leading U.S. water treatment companies primarily focused on high-margin services. Management believes this will help OriginClear strengthen its market footprint in the high-growth water treatment industry.



"We are thrilled to join the OriginClear team. We believe OriginClear's vision to build an extensive network of solution providers is going to help us grow dramatically," said Marc Stevens, PWT's President. "Together we can better reach growing market demand for exceptional water treatment solutions and services."



With this transaction underway, OriginClear intends to continue to selectively seek out other companies that focus on customer solutions, not just the sale of their proprietary products. OriginClear is targeting companies with strong management teams and profitable operations to build a national network of water treatment solution providers within a "Family of OriginClear Companies."



Acquired companies are expected to complement each other's market strategies with unique regional and technical concentrations. OriginClear has developed a database of nearly 100 U.S. companies that fit the desired high-margin, high growth profile. "PWT's founder, Marc Stevens, has built a strong company with impressive sales growth and a dedicated team of engineers and technicians. They have a strong customer base with many repeat clients relying on them for on-going support," said Riggs Eckelberry, OriginClear's Chief Executive Officer.



"We believe acquiring PWT will be a huge win for OriginClear and a key part of our strategy to build a network of water treatment companies in the U.S. We expect that our Family of OriginClear Companies will not only generate top line and bottom line growth for our investors, but will help accelerate the organic growth of our Electro Water Separation technology into new markets."



Progressive Water Inc. designs and manufactures a complete line of water treatment systems for municipal, industrial and pure water applications. The company utilizes a wide range of technologies, including chemical injection, media filters, membrane, ion exchange and SCADA technology, in turnkey systems. The company also offers a broad range of services including maintenance contracts, retrofits and replacement assistance. In addition, PWT rents equipment in contracts of varying duration. Customers are primarily served in the United States and Canada, with the company's reach extending worldwide from Japan to Argentina to the Middle East.



The closing of the acquisition, as described in the definitive agreement, is subject to certain closing conditions including OriginClear's satisfactory review of the operations and audit of financial and corporate records of PWT. The transaction is expected to close by October 2015.



From: Riggs Eckelberry CEO Los Angeles, September 21, 2015 "Good morning! Acquisition Update: We remain on track to close as planned. I'm very happy with the team's performance on our first prospective closing."



http://www.originclear.com/company-news/originclear-to-acquire-progressive-water-treatment



Safe Harbor Statement:

Matters discussed in this update contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this update, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein, and while expected, there is no guarantee that we will attain the aforementioned anticipated developmental milestones. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with: the impact of economic, competitive and other factors affecting the Company and its operations, markets, product, and distributor performance, the impact on the national and local economies resulting from terrorist actions, and U.S. actions subsequently; and other factors detailed in reports filed by the Company.