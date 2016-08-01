ORing Is a Smart, Vibrating Ring That Matches Women's Intimate Desires with Intelligent Technology

Miami Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/01/2016 --ORing, the revolutionary new vibrating smart ring that satisfies women's intimate desires with intelligent technology, is live on Indiegogo and raising funds to bring the project to life.



The ORing is an innovative sex toy that can also help level-up "regular" workout routines while burning calories in the bed. Free of troubles of vibrating rings currently available in the market, ORing is a smart vibrating ring brilliantly designed to enhance female orgasm experience and bring joy to both sexes.



"More than 75 percent of women need clitoral stimulation to have orgasms," says co-founder and lead designer Natalie Biggs, "Stimulation in traditional ways is often awkward or disruptive, spoiling the pleasure of having sex. So that´s why Oivita created ORing. With ORing, reaching a climax is smart and simple."



With its ergonomics design and advanced built-in technology, ORing more accurately stimulates all sexual receptors and as a result is able to help women reach multiple orgasms more easily. ORing´s superior ability to give sexual comfort is rigorously backed by leading technologies. ORing is ergonomically designed, waterproof, app supported, and with unlimited patterns set, makes it by far the most powerful vibrating ring on the market and in the world.



The ORing is 230% more powerful compared with L company's vibrating ring, and 10 times more powerful than budget unites. A bonus benefit of ORing is that the man's "member" will become a human vibrator that further enhances the sensations during sex. ORing has also been designed deliberately to make sure it doesn't cause any embarrassment even when left on the table.



"While searching and trying vibrating rings of various brands, Oivita found that every vibrating ring currently available on the market has glitches and are not perfectly convenient to use," adds Biggs, "Some rings are so small that it barely touches the clitoral for stimulation; some rings are with a flat surface, which does not fit our body structure; while some others constantly move and cannot stay in the right place. With the ergonomic design of ORing, all problems are solved so you and your sexual partner are free to enjoy unprecedented sexual intimacy."



The ORing is the first device to be controlled by Apple Watch in the sexual section. The included app can record the number of times users have an "activity," speed, calories burnt, duration, and users can even participate in "rankings" amongst other coulee also using the app. The ORing also includes a sophisticated wireless charge function and is so sophisticated, it can be left on any tabletop and continue to charge for its next use.



For every ORing purchased, the company will donate $1 to the American Sexual Health Association (ASHA), which is the oldest nonprofit organization in the underserved area of sexually transmitted infections and a leader in sexual health advocacy. The organization is a perfect fit for Oivita and their core values which is having fun while being safe and healthy.



The ORing is currently live and available to support on Indiegogo: https://igg.me/at/oring/13140267



About Oivita

Oivita is our team behind ORing. It is a multidisciplinary team with more than 15 years of product design and development experiences. The team is addicted to being user-oriented and has worked with Google, Microsoft and Intel on many significant and successful cutting edge products in recent years. ORing is the first product that Oivita has in the sexual category.

Please note that this press release has been revised from its original content.