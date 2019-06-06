Orlando, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/06/2019 --Homeowners in Altamonte Springs and nearby cities such as Saint Cloud and Deltona can improve their home energy usage and reduce their carbon footprint, thanks to the line of solar home products available from Orlando-based Clever Energy. Clever Energy is a leading provider of solar home products, including photovoltaic cells (commonly known as "solar panels").



Clever Energy supplies Central Florida homeowners with various solar home products to meet their individual needs. For homeowners with a substantial roof area, such as those in a freestanding home, Clever Energy provides roof-mounted solar panels. These solar panels integrate with the home's roofline and allow homeowners to convert their rooftops into solar home energy generators.



Ground-mounted solar panels are an alternative solar home collector for homeowners with smaller roof areas or more available land. These ground-mounted solar panels are ideal for mobile home properties in Altamonte Springs, Oviedo, Saint Cloud, Kissimmee, and Deltona. They can be angled to optimize sun exposure, to provide maximum solar power for each home.



Solar hot water heaters harness the sun's thermal energy to directly heat the household water supply. Clever Energy can mount these practical solar home products on a house's rooftop, right next to the solar panels that produce renewable electricity for the household.



Using a similar principal as solar hot water heaters, solar thermal panels heat up the water in home swimming pools. This low-maintenance solar home technology from Clever Energy enables homeowners to use their outdoor swimming pools throughout the year, even in cooler months.



To make these solar home products even more affordable, Clever Energy has partnered with solar home financing companies such as Dividend, Renew Financial, Ygrene, Sunlight Financial, and Service Finance. Clever Energy's financing options for these solar home products reflect its focus on serving the needs of residential customers. Homeowners can start enjoying the energy savings from these solar home products with no money down. Monthly payments are consistent, with no hidden fees.



For more information about the solar home products available from Clever Energy, please visit gocleverenergy.com.