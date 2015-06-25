Orlando, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/25/2015 --On August 6, branding and marketing agency Think Creative will donate $30,000 worth of services to a select non-profit organization through their 2nd annual Think-a-Thon event.



During the event, the agency's team of brand strategists, writers, designers and web developers will work for 26.2 consecutive hours to develop an array of essential marketing material for a selected non-profit. During the inaugural Think-a-Thon in 2014, the agency developed a new logo, website, promotional video, brochure, T-shirts and business cards for the Benji Watson Cancer Foundation, which provides financial support for families affected by pediatric cancer. Foundation president Ben Watson saw first-hand the impact the event had on the foundation. "It really helped us refocus our mission and goals, and the new marketing material will help us grow," he said.



The 26.2 hour journey was documented and can be seen in this video.



Think Creative is now accepting applications for Think-a-Thon 2015. All non-profit organizations in Lake, Orange, Osceola, Polk or Seminole county who are engaged in work that actively improves their community may complete the online application. Applicants cannot be under contract with an advertising agency or design firm. Applications are due July 20th.



A panel of judges, including last year's winner Ben Watson along with several community leaders, will assist Think Creative in selecting a recipient. Judges will evaluate each applicant's advertising and marketing needs, current promotional efforts, limitations, goals and other criteria in order to select a winner.



Sponsorship opportunities are also available for in-kind donations, such as media space, printing or caffeinated beverages to fuel the team's 26.2 hours of work. Sponsors will receive recognition on all Think-a-Thon marketing and promotion material.



For more information, please contact Jenna Radomsky at jradomsky@thinkcreativeinc.com or call 407-896-5757.



About Think Creative Inc.

Established in 2000, Think Creative Inc. is an award-winning branding and marketing firm based in Orlando, Florida. Some of the firm's clients include the Central Florida Partnership, Vistana Signature Experiences, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, Avex Homes and the YMCA of Central Florida.