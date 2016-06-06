Orlando Cosmetic Surgeons Offer Innovative Method for Safer, More Affordable Breast Augmentation

Melbourne, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/06/2016 --Dr. Barry Kaplan and Dr. Kin Yee of Kaplan & Yee Cosmetic Surgery are offering patients in the Orlando, FL area the latest and most innovative method for safer and more affordable breast augmentation. Dr. Kaplan is a pioneer of the under-the-muscle breast augmentation technique, and Dr. Kaplan and Dr. Yee are able to provide this procedure using only local anesthesia and relaxing medications, which offers patients more desirable results and an easier recovery period.



Dr. Kaplan developed the method of using local anesthesia and relaxing medication for under-the-muscle breast augmentation more than 15 years ago, when many experts in the industry considered it impossible. Dr. Kaplan's method demonstrated that this innovative method is not only effective, but it is also safer and requires less recovery time while also allowing the patient to have more say in the final result of their procedure.



With Dr. Kaplan's method, the breast implant is placed beneath the pectoralis muscle, which provides a more natural look since the implant is covered by both the muscle and the breast tissue. This placement can also reduce the risk of visible rippling of the implant. While most surgeons require patients to undergo general anesthesia for this procedure, Dr. Kaplan and Dr. Yee are able to keep patients awake during the procedure using local anesthesia and relaxing medications so they can actually view the results of the procedure before it is completed. This method helps patients have more confidence in their decision and higher satisfaction with the end result.



Patients who undergo this method of breast augmentation do not feel any pain during or after the procedure. Topical anesthesia is used while inserting the implants under the muscles of the breast area, giving patients the opportunity to be awake to examine the placement and results of the implants when modifications can still be made. Because patients do not have to undergo general anesthesia, they are able to walk out of the office about 15 minutes after the procedure is completed with no pain. Once the local anesthesia wears off in about 4-6 hours, patients will have prescribed pain-medication on-hand to minimize or even completely eliminate any instance of post-procedural pain.



About Kaplan & Yee Cosmetic Surgery

In his career, Dr. Barry Kaplan has personally performed more than 1000 breast augmentation procedures. Since the start of their practice together in 2008, Dr. Kaplan and Dr. Yee together have performed an additional 700 of these innovative procedures, giving their Orlando patients the improved look they desire for a more confident self-image. Dr. Kaplan and Dr. Yee value patient input and keep it at the center of every procedure they perform.



