Orlando Cosmetic Surgeons Offer Innovative Prolotherapy Treatment for Patients Suffering with Joint Pain

Melbourne, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/15/2016 --Dr. Barry Kaplan and Dr. Kin Yee of Kaplan & Yee Cosmetic Surgery are excited to offer Orlando area patients prolotherapy, which promotes natural healing in weakened, painful joints and alleviates pain and dysfunction. Thanks to their innovative prolotherapy pain relief treatments, Dr. Kaplan and Dr. Yee are able to offer patients suffering from chronic joint pain a chance to heal their body instead of just treating symptoms.



Originally used to repair weak, stretched, or torn ligaments, muscles, and tendons in the back, Dr. Kaplan and Yee's treatment now addresses joint pain throughout the whole body. Kaplan and Yee Cosmetic Surgery's prolotherapy treatments aim to stimulate the body's natural abilities to heal itself by promoting collagen production to tighten previously hyper-mobile and painful joints. By tightening the joint, Dr. Kaplan and Dr. Yee are able to encourage natural growth of tendon fibers and ligaments, working to restore the patient's damaged tissue from the inside out.



Dr. Kaplan and Dr. Yee also offer platelet rich plasma (PRP), and neural prolotherapy. PRP prolotherapy is a new treatment where Dr. Kaplan and Dr. Yee inject platelet rich plasma, harvested from a simple blood draw, directly into the affected tissue. Patients report a faster-than-expected healing time and return to work and sports much more quickly after PRP injections. In some cases, Dr. Kaplan may add stem cells therapy to a RPR procedure because stem cells have been shown to have remarkable healing powers. For other patients Dr. Kaplan recommends neural prolotherapy, which involves an intravenous injection and a topical massage. The combination of the two helps the patient feel almost immediate relief and newfound mobility.



About Kaplan & Yee Cosmetic Surgery

Dr. Barry J. Kaplan has been practicing medicine for almost 30 years, and that coupled with his surgical training makes him one of the most experienced cosmetic surgeons in the Orlando, Florida area. Dr. Kaplan believes the best way to manage pain is to treat the problems, not the symptoms, which is why he and Dr. Yee offer a variety of cutting edge prolotherapy treatments.



In addition to prolotherapy pain relief, Dr. Kaplan and Dr. Yee also offer patients body contouring, breast augmentation, eyelid lifts, laser resurfacing, liposuction, mini face/neck lifts, surgical and non-surgical tattoo removal, tummy tucks, and vein therapy.



For more information visit www.kaplancosmeticsurgery.com or call toll free 800-329-4411.