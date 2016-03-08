Apopka, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/08/2016 --Orlando Home Inspection Services (the "Company") located in Orange County Florida is pleased to announce the launch of its new website that offers you the ability to schedule your home inspection conveniently, from any mobile or desktop device 24/7/365.



As the Company was developing this easy-to-use website, its goal was simply to take the frustration out of scheduling a home inspection for the home buyer! In addition to providing you with the ability to schedule online, should you have any questions the Company also offer you the ability to speak with a live representative. The company is locally based and family owned and provides home inspection services in the Orange County/Orlando area, as well as most of the surrounding communities in Seminole, Lake, Osceola, Polk and Volusia counties.



Let's face it: When buying or selling a home in Florida, hiring a home inspector who is licensed, certified, qualified and experienced is extremely important because his findings - which (should) document those items that affect the value and safety of the home - may at times give you a negotiating edge when it comes to final price you pay.



Because Orlando Home Inspection Services is focused on providing certified home inspection services to a wider group of home buyers and sellers, for 2016 and beyond, the company will be intentionally implementing new systems that will help it expand both its online and offline presence and make it easier for home buyers to schedule their home inspection with a professional inspector. And, since the State of Florida is experiencing an increase in home sales and purchases, as well as an increase in the number of people relocating to Florida, Orlando Home Inspection Services is looking to be yours and their number #1 home inspection company of choice.



Currently The company offers the following home inspection services:



Home Buyer's – Pre Purchase –Inspections

Home Buyers – Final Walk Through - Inspections

Home Seller's - Pre-listing – Consultations

Home Owners Periodic Maintenance Inspections

Home Owners Builders Warranty Inspections

Home Owners – Home Watch - Inspections

Four Point Insurance Inspections

Wind Mitigation Inspections

Roof Certification Inspections

Foundation Certifications

Property Condition Reports

Desmond Langton, General Manager for Orlando Home Inspection Services says: "It is our goal to provide the best possible home inspection to our clients and the best possible online search and schedule experience to our visitors. He continues: " Prior to launching our new website, our dedicated team of professionals performed a tremendous amount of research to determine the best possible way to enhance the experience of home buyers, home sellers and real estate agents who need quick and easy access to licensed, certified, qualified and insured home inspectors."



With our generalist inspections our home inspectors seek to identify every item that can/may affect the safety and value of the property; then we document our findings and provide you with a computer generated written report and digital photos that give you the information you need to make an informed buying, selling or investing decision.



About Orlando Home Inspection Services

Orlando Home Inspection Services has been a licensed, certified, qualified and insured home inspection company in Central Florida since 1999. Within 24 hours of completing an inspection, the company provides each client with his own home inspection report that comes with a 100% percent money back guarantee.



Orlando Home Inspection Services is highly recognized in the Orlando, Florida area and known for its reliable, very detailed, easy-to-read, and trustworthy home inspections. The company has been offering home inspection services to home buyers, home sellers and real estate agents since 1999.



To schedule a home inspection, go to: http://www.orlandohomeinspectionservices.com and click the "Schedule"button.



For more information, call us at: 407-494-5264