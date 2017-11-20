Orlinas Inc. Receives Rave Reviews from Consumers on the Hunt for a Shape Bra That Works Wonders

Vienna, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/20/2017 --Sure, a push-up bra is always the go-to for women who want to enhance their silhouette. But according to their customers, one company out of Virginia seems to have cracked the code on "pretty, comfy, and functional." Imagine that. They're Orlinas Inc. and they have developed a push up wireless bra that could also be categorized as a back posture support bra, a side support bra, and a back fat bra. Talk about multi-tasking. Consumers say the company's undergarment line up has made well-fitting bras a "non-issue" even when they're a breast cancer survivor or have lost over 150 lbs. They say they can't get enough of them.



Heather Gardner, an Orlinas customer said, "Ever since weight loss surgery in 2001 I've looked for a bra that would minimize sagging skin. To say the least, I have struggled. And I pretty much had resolved to live with my side skin bulging out of bras. I have tried so many different brands and types over the years and none have been right until now. I'm going to buy an Orlinas bra every other week for a while until I have replaced every bra I own."



Another happy customer adds, "This bra does everything others don't. My back fat is kept intact so I look great in my tees. It keeps 'the girls' from sagging and the band doesn't roll. I didn't think I would ever find a bra that does all this."



Elizabeth Wang, the founder of Orlinas Inc., said she was moved when she read one customer's note that said after a double mastectomy and reconstructive surgery finding the "right bra" is finally a "non-issue again."



Wang said of the wide range of sizes available for their back support bra line, "It's just phenomenal to read emails from customers who can't get over the functionality of our products. I'm inspired by their stories. One customer wrote to say she was amazed that at 5'6" and 110 lbs she finally found a wireless push up bra that actually held up her 32DD chest size. So, our line is for everyone who wants to finally wear a bra that actually fits."



For more information visit http://www.orlinas.com.



About Orlinas Inc.

Orlinas Inc. is based in Virginia and was founded by a group of women entrepreneurs in December of 2011. Revolutionizing the bra industry with a new proprietary holistic design, Orlinas keeps the basic needs and health of women in mind. To that end, the company has focused their energy on marrying beautiful design with high-functionality to produce high-quality female undergarments.



